The three-time Supercars champion was largely unknown in the NASCAR paddock, to the point that even television commentators struggled to pronounce his name.

However, everyone knew who he was when he became the first driver to win on his Cup Series debut in 60 years as his street circuit prowess came to the fore.

“I certainly enjoyed last year,” said van Gisbergen ahead of the 2024 Chicago event, where he will race in both Cup and Xfinity.

“I'm a pretty quiet guy, so flying under the radar pre-weekend was awesome for me. I just focused on my job and do well at it.

“Yeah, the media stuff is pretty overwhelming sometimes, but I'm getting used to it.

“But yeah, I know for sure that there's probably a target on us. People are going to be looking at us a lot more and try to study what we're doing.

“We just have to keep our heads down and expectations in check.

“Our prep has been good with all the Kaulig Racing guys, and then obviously some Trackhouse Racing input, as well.

“So yeah, I feel ready to go and prepared. Just have to go out there and do it.”

Van Gisbergen maintains, though, that he did not feel disrespected despite being one of the very best drivers of another high-level saloon car category on the other side of the world.

“No, not at all,” remarked the New Zealander.

“I think the funniest one was… Brad Keselowski had a tweet afterwards. We must have done the track walk next to each other and he goes – ‘did the track walk and had no idea who this guy is, but now I do' or whatever. I found that pretty funny.

“But, it's hard, especially in this series; when you're racing every weekend, it's hard to have the blinkers off and watch other racing. You're so engrained in what you're doing and focused on yourself.

“I wasn't angry or disappointed in them at all. It was cool to just come in, but that changed pretty quick after practice and qualifying, I guess.”

Van Gisbergen is now a three-time NASCAR race winner, with two straight victories in this year's Xfinity Series during its West Coast road course swing.

However, it has been a steep learning curve on ovals and the three-time Bathurst 1000 winner also faced stern competition in the Cup race at the Circuit of The Americas in March.

The challenges he has faced in his first full year as a NASCAR driver has made the win 12 months ago in Chicago, when he was one of just a handful of drivers with street circuit experience, sweeter in hindsight.

“Being here for a year, it does have more meaning now, knowing how tough this series is and how good everyone here is,” said van Gisbergen.

“We just had a dream run and we're ready to try and do the same again.

“The preparation has been pretty good. Looking out there now, the track looks amazing. The weather looks like it's going to be pretty good, which I'm excited for.

“Hopefully it's a good race weekend for everyone.”

Action starts on Saturday ET/Sunday AEST with Xfinity Practice from 10:00 ET/00:00 AEST, Xfinity Qualifying at 11:00 ET/01:00 AEST, Cup Practice at 12:30 ET/02:30 AEST, Cup Qualifying at 13:30 ET/03:30 AEST, and the Xfinity Race at 15:30 ET/05:30 AEST.