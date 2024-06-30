The New Zealander drove the #97 Chevrolet to a 31.541s in Qualifying, as compared to his fastest lap of 32.128s in Group B of Practice.

Kaulig Racing team-mate AJ Allmendinger earned fourth on the starting grid with a 30.966s in the #16 Chevrolet, and Josh Williams 26th with a 31.501s in the #11 Chevrolet.

Joe Gibbs Racing's Ty Gibbs (#19 Toyota) took pole position with a 30.876s and will share the front row with series-leading Stewart-Haas Racing driver Cole Custer (#00 Ford).

Race start is due at 17:00 ET/07:00 AEST, on what is an all-Saturday (local time) event for the second tier of NASCAR.