The New Zealander won Stage 1 and sat fifth early in Stage 2 when Briscoe spun and tagged the #16 Chevrolet at Turn 6.

While the Stewart-Haas Racing driver was able to drive out of the tyre barrier which he had thumped, the Kaulig Racing Camaro hit concrete and van Gisbergen went no further.

That incident triggered the second Caution of the race, which has now been upgraded to a red flag period in order to send the dryer trucks out to address the standing water on the Chicago Street Circuit.

Ty Gibbs currently leads in his #54 Toyota after 26 laps of a schedule 80, from Joe Gibbs Racing team-mate Christopher Bell (#20 Toyota), Kyle Larson (#5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet), Zane Smith (#71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet), and Tyler Reddick (#45 23XI Racing Toyota).

The race had just restarted after the stage break when Briscoe lost control as he braked at the end of Columbus Drive.

The #14 Ford swapped ends and barely touched the #16 Chevrolet as it pirouetted towards the tyre barrier but it was enough to send van Gisbergen wide and into the wall.

“I don't know, I just sort of turned, in looked pretty good, and then just got smashed by someone,” he recounted.

“Gutting. Wendy's Saucy Nuggs Camaro was really good, we were in the lead for a lot of that race and I felt good taking off in the rain.”

Van Gisbergen then saw the replay and continued, “Oh yeah; yeah, nice one.

“So that sucks but it's an unfortunate mistake by him; I'm sure he didn't mean it.

“But, when he just clipped me, there was nothing I could do.”

He added, “Of course I'm disappointed. We had a really amazing Camaro there and Kaulig Racing, Trackhouse gave us a great car and we were able to lead and I felt like as well driving well within myself.

“So, it's a shame to be out so early and a shame we couldn't have a proper crack at it at the end.”

The New Zealander had won the Xfinity race a day earlier and picked his way through from fifth to first in the opening stage of the Cup race, which began in changeable weather before the rain set in.

“It was fun on slicks,” he recalled.

“It got a bit dodgy and I hated being the leader, and whoever was the leader, you could see them slowing up, not sure what the condition would be.

“So, as soon as I got to the front, you're always unsure of what's happening and have to take it a bit easy.

“But, I had a lot of fun – until then.”

The race is set to go time-certain at 20:20 local time/21:20 ET/11:20 AEST.

Update 08:55 AEST

The race remains under red flag as at 08:55 AEST, with the time-certain finish being 20:20 local time/21:20 ET/11:20 AEST.