A little more than a year on from making his debut as part of the teams' Project91 program, Trackhouse Racing has given van Gisbergen the green light to race full-time in the top league.

Trackhouse Racing has acquired a third charter to facilitate the full-time entry which will see van Gisbergen join Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez on the gird in 2025.

“This is a big day in so many ways for Trackhouse Racing, Shane, Chevrolet and race fans around the world,” said Trackhouse Racing founder and owner Justin Marks.

“This is an important step for our organization and it's a credit to the men and women at Trackhouse Racing whose hard work and success the last few years has led to us expanding to three Cup teams in 2025.

“It's also a big step up for Shane who took a chance on Trackhouse Racing, moved here from New Zealand and now joins the most competitive stock car racing series in the world.

“Everyone will get to watch one of the world's racing superstars compete in the NASCAR Cup Series next year.”

In 2023, van Gisbergen made the bold decision to ditch Supercars and pursue a career in the United States.

This year, he has competed with Kaulig Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series as preparation for a full-time Cup Series campaign in 2025.

Already the Kiwi has tasted success with wins at Portland, Sonoma, and Chicago to book a plce in the playoffs.

“This is what I have planned for and I am ready,” said van Gisbergen.

“I know there is a tough learning curve ahead, but the best way to learn is to go out and do it.

“I feel I have made progress running the Xfinity Series this year with Kaulig Racing and I can't thank everyone there enough.

“I look forward to the Cup Series. Those drivers and teams are the best in the world and it will be an honor to be part of their races.”

Van Gisbergen will carry the iconic #88 next year, a number with links back to his Supercars career.

At Triple Eight Race Engineering, van Gisbergen's teammate Jamie Whincup made the #88 famous.

In NASCAR, the number is synonymous with Dale Earnhardt Jr. The number is steeped in history having been taken to victory lane 76 times by Earnhardt Jr, Darrel Waltrip, Dale Jarrett, Donnie Allison, Ricky Rudd, Rusty Wallace, Buddy Baker, and more.

A sponsor for the #88 entry will be confirmed in due course.

Van Gisbergen will have Stephen Doran as his crew chief. Doran is in his first yeas a Cup Series crew chief with Spire Motorsports driver Zane Smith.