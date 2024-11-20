Croft first participated at the Adelaide Motorsport Festival in 2024 and appeared in the Grand Marquee alongside Formula 1 driver Valtteri Bottas. He joined with the likes of Bottas and Formula 1 world champion Damon Hill, met fans and filmed featurettes at the event.

At the 2025 Repco Adelaide Motorsport Festival, he will appear in the Adelaide Marriott Grand Marquee, where he will interview guests and take part in signing sessions with fans.

While in Adelaide, Croft can also be seen at live events at the Arkaba Hotel and Shell V-Power Motorsport Park at The Bend across March 6 to 9 period.

Croft’s appearances in Adelaide will be before he commentates on the 2025 Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne, the start of the 2025 Formula 1 season.

He has been the lead commentator for the English-speaking coverage of Formula 1 since 2012 and has worked in Formula 1 as a radio commentator since the start of 2006.

Held the week prior to the Australian Grand Prix, the 2025 Adelaide Motorsport Festival will again feature various categories, which range from Formula 1 cars, V8 Supercars, sports cars, touring cars, motorbikes and more.

There will be non-stop action across the two days, without a break in track activity at any stage of the day. Off track, there will be car displays, kids’ zones, bars and food trucks, exhibitors and traders, activations and more, in a picnic in the park setting.

Tickets are on sale now with weekend and single-day tickets available, as well as tickets to the Toyota Gazoo Racing Garden and VIP Suite hospitality offerings.