BJR has once again partnered with the Mungabareena Aboriginal Corporation (MAC) to design its liveries for the Hidden Valley event, drawing inspiration from the Albury/Wodonga region in which the squad is based, including blue lines symbolising the life-giving Murray River.

For Car #8, the overriding theme is the spirit of warriors and the strength of Aboriginal men carrying their culture through generations.

The livery was inspired by this year's NAIDOC Week theme of ‘Keeping the fire burning – blak, loud and proud,' and represents strong Aboriginal men who sacrifice themselves for the good of others.

They are revered for their knowledge of culture, identity and customs and their willingness to pass it down through generations; keeping alive Aboriginal culture.

The artist has also included Badja Bayaderra, the long-neck turtle which is their own totem (Yorta Yorta), on the bootlid of Car #8.

“The R&J Batteries car looks impressive in its Indigenous Round livery,” said Heimgartner.

“The Mungabareena Aboriginal Corporation does a terrific job within the Albury/Wodonga community and it's awesome that we get to carry that representation in Darwin.

“Every year, we're able to learn through their artists and I'm humbled and proud to carry it into Darwin.”

MAC aims to provide culturally appropriate services and to connect and work with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, to become more confident, take control of all aspects of their life and create pathways to a better future.

“When we were asked to continue this partnership for the 2024 Supercars Indigenous Round, we were very happy to do so,” said MAC's Carl Tunstall.

“We were able to see how beneficial it was to the men in our working groups who worked very hard to create these pieces of artwork and storytelling.

“For this piece the focus is on warriors. Warriors pass along Aboriginal culture between generations through stories, songs and dance. The symbol on the bonnet represents a meeting place for warriors.”

The Betr Darwin Triple Crown takes place on June 14-16.

PHOTOS: Brad Jones Racing #8 Indigenous livery