Daniel Bray and Jay Urwin gunning for glory in the second round of the European KZ2 Masters and KZ2 categories respectively. Live coverage from 5:55pm AEST/7:55pm NZT (time and link subject to change).
- Jay Urwin #325 KZ2
- Daniel Bray #402 KZ2 Masters
