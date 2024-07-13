Gone is the twin-turbocharged V8 and in its place is a triple-rotor 20B billet engine making 745kW (1000hp). But there's more than meets the eye to this mad creation. Although the car resembles a P1 GTR, its base is a 650S GT3.

“It is fair to say that MADMAC is the biggest challenge I have set myself in terms of builds, and it has been a huge effort by the whole team to get a project of this magnitude complete in just 100 days,” said Whiddett ahead of the launch at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

“The reveal of any project is always the most rewarding part, as it is an opportunity to step away from the overall build, and we get to see what fans and the wider world think of our efforts.

“Goodwood is the number one event for me of the year, and we have revealed some of our best builds there over the years, but this one is extra special.”