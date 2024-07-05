The #6 Monster Energy Mustang pilot finished the 40-minute session with a best time of 1:13.9603s, 0.1206s clear of team-mate Thomas Randle.
Supercars Championship leader Will Brown ended up third at another 0.0813s back in the #87 Red Bull Ampol Camaro, ahead of the Blanchard Racing Team's James Courtney and Penrite Racing's Matt Payne.
Almost all of the eventual top 10 set their respective fastest laps on their first runs around the Reid Park Street Circuit, where teams must only hand back one set of new tyres at the end of practice proceedings later today.
The field had rolled out in overcast conditions and Waters laid down a 1:14.6950s before Randle (#55 Castrol Mustang) pushed the benchmark to a 1:14.0809s next time around.
Waters then reclaimed the ascendancy with that 1:13.9603s on his third hot lap and no one would go any faster.
Triple Eight Race Engineering's Brown likewise sat third for the vast majority of the session, with Courtney (#7 Snowy River Caravans Mustang) fourth on a 1:14.2128s and Grove Racing's Payne fifth on a 1:14.2159s.
Andre Heimgartner was the first of three Brad Jones Racing drivers in the top 10, taking sixth with a 1:14.2439s in the #8 R&J Batteries Camaro, with team-mates Bryce Fullwood (#14 Middy's Camaro) eighth and Macauley Jones (#96 Pizza Hut Camaro) rounding out a top 10 covered by 0.4178s.
The Shell V-Power Racing Team's Anton De Pasquale (#11 Mustang) was one of very few to go faster after his first run, claiming seventh with a 1:14.3054s, while Erebus Motorsport's Brodie Kostecki (#1 Erebus Camaro) ended up ninth on a 1:14.3390s.
Notables further back included Broc Feeney (#88 Red Bull Ampol Camaro) in 13th at 0.4857s off the pace and Chaz Mostert (#25 Mobil 1 Optus Mustang) in 15th at 0.5817s away from top spot.
The session ran green throughout, with windy conditions, but sprinkling rain only started to fall as drivers came in at the conclusion of proceedings.
There were few notable incidents, with Mostert venturing into the dirt at Turn 6 at one point, Jones touching the wall on drivers' left at turn-in at Turn 3, and Payne and Courtney separately running long at Turn 11.
A number of drivers did report steering rack issues, however, with Matt Stone Racing's Cameron Hill (#4 PPQ Camaro) missing more than 30 minutes due to the drama.
Practice 2 for the Repco Supercars Championship field, another 40-minute session, starts this afternoon at 15:10 local time/AEST.
Results: Practice 1
|Pos
|Num
|Team/Sponsor
|Driver
|Car
|Fastest lap
|Split
|1
|6
|Monster Castrol Racing
|Cameron Waters
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:13.9603
|2
|55
|Monster Castrol Racing
|Thomas Randle
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:14.0809
|0:00.1206
|3
|87
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|William Brown
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:14.1622
|0:00.2019
|4
|7
|Snowy River Racing
|James Courtney
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:14.2128
|0:00.2525
|5
|19
|Penrite Racing
|Matthew Payne
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:14.2159
|0:00.2556
|6
|8
|R&J Batteries Racing
|Andre Heimgartner
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:14.2439
|0:00.2836
|7
|11
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Anton De Pasquale
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:14.3054
|0:00.3451
|8
|14
|Middy's Racing
|Bryce Fullwood
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:14.3151
|0:00.3548
|9
|1
|Erebus Motorsport
|Brodie Kostecki
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:14.3390
|0:00.3787
|10
|96
|Pizza Hut Racing
|Macauley Jones
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:14.3781
|0:00.4178
|11
|4
|Team PPQ
|Cameron Hill
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:14.3983
|0:00.4380
|12
|9
|Erebus Motorsport
|Jack Le Brocq
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:14.4451
|0:00.4848
|13
|88
|Red Bull Ampol Racing
|Broc Feeney
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:14.4460
|0:00.4857
|14
|18
|Dewalt Racing
|Mark Winterbottom
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:14.4894
|0:00.5291
|15
|25
|Mobil 1 Optus Racing
|Chaz Mostert
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:14.5420
|0:00.5817
|16
|20
|TRADIE Beer Racing
|David Reynolds
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:14.6754
|0:00.7151
|17
|26
|Penrite Racing
|Richie Stanaway
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:14.7134
|0:00.7531
|18
|17
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Will Davison
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:14.7421
|0:00.7818
|19
|3
|CoolDrive Racing
|Aaron Love
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:14.8417
|0:00.8814
|20
|10
|Bendix Racing
|Nick Percat
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:14.9443
|0:00.9840
|21
|2
|Mobil 1 Truck Assist Racing
|Ryan Wood
|Ford Mustang GT
|1:14.9879
|0:01.0276
|22
|31
|PremiAir Nulon Racing
|James Golding
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:15.0032
|0:01.0429
|23
|23
|PremiAir Nulon Racing
|Tim Slade
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:15.0210
|0:01.0607
|24
|12
|SCT Motorsport
|Jaxon Evans
|Chev Camaro ZL1
|1:15.3731
|0:01.4128