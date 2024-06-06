The Clayton-based squad's Ford Mustangs have been transformed from their predominantly white ‘paintwork' to a pair of colourful designs thanks to artists Ava Muir and Rhonda Sampson.

Muir, a 16-year-old Wurundjeri and Arrentre woman, created the artwork which adorns Chaz Mostert's #25 Mobil 1 Optus Mustang.

The title of ‘Artangentyele akethe durt' means together in the open stars and was commissioned by Optus and Mobil 1 to reflect key themes; Optus' identifiably Australian optimism and positive connections, and Mobil 1's passion and exhilaration.

At the heart of the design is the sky, the one we all share no matter who are we are or where we are, it keeps us positively connected and together.

The handprints throughout the artwork are the handprints of Ava's friends and family who have supported her passion for her culture and artwork.

The Waang (raven) is the protector of the Wurundjeri people seen throughout the design.

The theme of optimism is represented by the three meeting places that signify the journey through life, culminated with the symbol for people, which represents everyone you meet along the way and the positive connections and relationships formed in the search for the ultimate community.

“Thanks to Optus and WAU, it has been amazing to have the chance to showcase my culture through my car design for the Darwin Triple Crown Indigenous livery,” said Muir.

“I have learnt so much, the process from brief to realisation and all steps in between. It has been a once in a lifetime opportunity.

“Everyone I have worked with from Optus, Mobil 1 and WAU have been wonderfully supportive. I am so very grateful to both Optus and WAU for the experience. I am so excited to see my design on Car #25 and share my story.”

Matt Williams, Managing Director of Customer Solutions at Optus, said, “Ava's design beautifully expresses the essence of connection – to people, Country and what matters most.

“We can't wait to see the Indigenous livery on the track this weekend. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Ava.”

On Ryan Wood's #2 Mobil 1 Truck Assist Mustang, Sampson, a Kamilaroi woman, has created ‘Under the Stars', a visual representation of a commitment to and an ongoing journey towards reconciliation by Truck Assist.

At the centre of the design is the Truck Assist team members who are committed to making a real difference in the community and strengthening relationships with First Nations peoples across the country.

Located in the four corners of the artwork are the four pillars of a Reconciliation Action Plan (RAP): Respect, Relationships. Opportunities and Governance. The stars, which are scattered throughout the piece, represent the night sky and Southern Cross and signify people, customers and partners across Australia working together for a safer and more sustainable future.

Jason Kibsgaard, Head of Marketing at NTI, said, “Darwin is a significant round on the calendar, and we look forward each year to seeing the amazing showcase of indigenous artistic talent on the grid.

“Truck Assist is proud to be in a partnership that uses its platform to acknowledge and celebrate our First Nations people and the contributions to our shared heritage.

“We are thankful to have Rhonda Sampson display her incredible artwork once again for Truck Assist on the #2 Ford Performance Mustang.”

The Hidden Valley event is Supercars' official Indigenous Round, with each team to roll out new looks for their cars ahead of opening practice on Friday, June 14.

WAU CEO Bruce Stewart said, “We look forward to the Darwin round each year, it's a special weekend on the calendar, it's a great way to celebrate our Indigenous communities.

“A massive thanks goes out to Truck Assist, Optus and Mobil 1 who have provided the artwork to help bring these liveries to life. A big thank you also to all of our partners who have been supportive throughout the entire process.

“It's great to have Rhonda Sampson back on board this year as the artist for Car #2 and a big welcome to the family to young Ava Muir, both artists have done a fantastic job and I can't wait to see these cars hit the track next week.”

Mostert picked up a win and a second place in the most recent event of the season, at Perth's Wanneroo Raceway.

PHOTOS: Walkinshaw Andretti United Indigenous liveries