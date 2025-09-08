Driving with Porsche Penske Motorsport, he took victory at Circuit of the Americas with Kevin Estre and Laurens Vanthoor in their Porsche 963.

The Lone Star Le Mans win marks Campbell’s fourth career win in WEC after three straight GTE-Am wins in the 2018/19 season with Dempsey Proton Racing in a Porsche 911 RSR.

It’s the first win for Porsche Penske Motorsport in 2025 in a season that has otherwise been dominated by Ferrari.

“It feels good. It’s about time. We’ve had quite a few podiums overall and been on the podium at Le Mans this year as well,” said Campbell.

“It feels fantastic. Obviously a very difficult race. Really tough to keep it on track at times, that’s for sure.

“We kept it pointing the right way and the guys did a fantastic job on the strategy as well. Really, hats off to the team.”

The six-hour race at COTA was hammered by rain that caused chaos. Seven cars were not classified, including both Aston Martin Valkyrie Hypercars.

Estre took the chequered flag first 8.625s ahead of the Ferrari 499P of Antonio Fuoco, Miguel Molina, and Nicklas Nielsen.

Ferrari looked like it had control of the contest until Estre in the #6 Porsche 963 took the lead away from Pier Guidi in the #51 Ferrari 499P on the penultimate restart.

That left the #50 as the leading Ferrari entry in the hands of Molina as the Scuderia’s last hope.

The final pit stops proved decisive as Estre maintained his lead and Molina was left to scrap over second place with Peugeot’s Stoffell Vandoorne, who jumped into second in the #94 9X8.

Ultimately, Molina got the second spot. Nevertheless, Peugeot enjoyed its best result of the year, claiming the final step on the podium with Loic Duval, Malthe Jakobsen, and Vandoorne.

Paul Di Resta, Mikkel Jensen, and Jean-Eric Vergne were fourth in the other Peugeot 9X8.

New Zealand’s leading interest was Earl Bamber in sixth in the Jota Sports Cadillac V-Series.R while Brendon Hartley was only ninth for Toyota in the GR010.

In LMGT3, Yasser Shahin was ninth in the Team WRT BMW M4 GT3. He initially finished fourth but was served a post-race drive-through penalty for causing a collision.

Martin Berry was not classified in the Iron Lynx Mercedes-AMG GT3.

CLICK HERE for full Lone Star Le Mans results