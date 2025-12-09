The Bend Manthey has been named in the 2026 FIA World Endurance Championship entry list, released on Tuesday.

CLICK HERE for the 2026 FIA World Endurance Championship entry list

Manthey Racing is set to run a Porsche 911 GT3 R pair in the LMGT3 class, with the second car to be run under the Manthey DK Engineering banner.

Just two drivers have been announced across the two cars. DTM champion Ayhancan Guven will pilot the #91 DK Engineering-backed Porsche while Richard Leitz will race The Bend-backed #92 Porsche.

The remaining four drivers across the two cars are currently listed as TBC, though Bronze-rated Shahin is expected to drive the #92 car.

It will mark a reunion for Shahin, who raced with Manthey in 2024. That year, he won the LMGT3 class at the 24 Hours of Le Mans with Leitz and Morris Schuring.

Shahin switched to BMW outfit Team WRT in 2025, where he had limited success with two third place finishes at Qatar and Fuji.

Team WRT will instead be led by Bronze drivers Anthony McIntosh and Darren Leung in 2026.

Before the 2026 FIA World Endurance Championship begins, Shahin will make his Asian Le Mans Series return with Johor Motorsport Racing.

That will see him race a Corvette Z06 GT3.R in the three-round series across Sepang, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi.

Shahin will join Prince Abu Bakar Ibrahim and factory Corvette driver Alexander Sims in the #66 car.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to join the ALMS lineup alongside Prince Jeffrey Ibrahim and in the same car as Prince Abu Bakar Ibrahim, race on their home ground at Sepang,” said Shahin.

“Having known the brothers for years, it’s an honour to share a car with them in front of their home crowd, and I’m hugely motivated to deliver something special.

“We’ve got the machinery, the team and the chemistry to fight at the front, and I can’t wait to work for a result we can be proud of.”