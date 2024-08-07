Jota is currently in its second season as a Porsche customer team. With Callum and Ilott and Will Stevens, the team won the Spa 6 Hour this year in its 963 LMDh.

The opportunity to become the factory Cadillac team comes after Chip Ganassi Racing confirmed its withdrawal from WEC.

Chip Ganassi Racing ran one Cadillac V-Series.R under the Cadillac Racing umbrella. In 2025, organisers have mandated each manufacturer must run a minimum of two cars.

The new-look team will run under the Cadillac Hertz Team Jota moniker next year.

“Cadillac is proud to be racing against the best in the world as part of the FIA World Endurance Championship, and that includes Hertz Team Jota,” said Global Cadilla vice president John Roth.

“We are thrilled to welcome Hertz Team Jota next year, bringing decades of racing and technical expertise together, to achieve continued success on the track and create new advocates for our brand around the globe.”

Jota will continue running #12 and #38 and driver line-ups are expected to be announced after this year's WEC season concludes.

Jota's line-up of drivers currently consists of Jenson Button, Phil Hanson, Oliver Rasmussen, Callum Ilott, Will Stevens, and Norman Nato.

Cadillac's full-time line-up includes Earl Bamber and Alex Lynn and it's expected they will be part of the 2025 program.

Jota has a storied history in sports car racing with three LMP2 class wins in the 24 Hours of Le Mans and one WEC title win.

“Jota has always strived to become a manufacturer team, so now joining forces with Cadillac is the realisation of this goal,” said Jota director and founder Sam Hignett.

“Having competed against the Cadillac V-Series.R for the last two seasons, we have experienced how competitive it is and we are genuinely honoured to be entrusted with fielding its cars from 2025 onward.

“We are in the privileged position to have enjoyed record-breaking success in the FIA World Endurance Championship, especially at Le Mans, and we are very much looking forward to continuing this success with Cadillac and Hertz.”

Cadillac said it would announce its IMSA plans for 2025 at a later date.

Acura teams Wayne Taylor Racing and Andretti Global have been tipped to join Cadillac.

Meyer Shank Racing has already confirmed plans to run two Acura ARX-06 entries in next year.

The alignment between Andretti Global and Cadillac would come as little surprise given the team's aspirations to join Formula 1.

It has also been rumoured that Andretti Global could cease its partnership with Honda early to become a Chevrolet-powered team in the IndyCar Series.