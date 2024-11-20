The two-car program will see two Mercedes-AMG GT3 racers entered in the LMGT3 division.

Former Lamborghini team Iron Lynx has confirmed it will be a Mercedes-AMG customer team.

Claudio Schiavon and Matteo Cressoni will lead the #60 and #61 cars respectively. More drivers will be announced in due course.

“We are extremely proud to welcome Mercedes-AMG as a partner,” said Andrea Piccini, Iron Lynx team principal and CEO.

“In addition to being an amazing brand, they are highly motivated, determined, and hungry for success.

“With such strong support, I am confident we will be able to hit the ground running and be competitive from the start.

“We cannot wait to receive our new Mercedes-AMG LMGT3 race cars, start our preparation work for 2025, and continue our commitment to the FIA World Endurance Championship and to the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

“Endurance racing is rooted in our DNA, and FIA WEC is definitely its pinnacle, so we are honoured and excited to be part of it once again.”

The entry is particularly curious given WEC regulations require Hypercar teams run in the LMGT3 division and could point towards a future Hypercar entry.

It will be the first time in 25 years that Mercedes has contested the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Its last appearance was in 1999 with the CLR.

The 2025 FIA World Endurance Championship begins in Qatar at Lusail International Circuit on February 28 for the Qatar 1812 km.