The team said there were “no longer any conditions to continue the partnership” with Duqueine, who facilitates the program.

Isotta Fraschini Milano Fabbrica Automobili is in its first year of the FIA World Endurance Championship with its Tipo 6 LMH Competizione.

The one-car team sits last of the full-time entries in this year's drivers' championship with Carl Bennett (Thailand), Antonio Serravalle (Canada), and Jean-Karl Vernay (France).

Its greatest achievement of 2024 remains finishing the 24 Hours of Le Mans on debut.

The withdrawal comes despite the team's car already being on its way to the United States to compete in the Lone Star Le Mans at Circuit of The Americas.

“We are immensely proud of our achievements in our debut season,” said Miguel Valldecabres, director of motorsports and CEO at Isotta Fraschini.

“Competing in the WEC has been an incredible honour and experience, with the 24 Hours of Le Mans being a particular highlight.

“This very difficult decision has not been made lightly, but it allows us to build on our successes, fostering the growth of our brand and the development of our products in both the racing and Hypercar markets.

“As a new manufacturer with great ambitions, not continuing in the WEC 2024 season is a strategic obligation to conserve our resources and ensure the continuity of our project.”

Whether the team returns in 2025 remains unclear. FIA World Endurance Championship organisers mandated from next year that all Hypercar manufacturers field two cars.

“Despite this difficult setback, we are excited about the future,” Valldecabres continued.

“Our journey as a performance brand continues, and we are eager to achieve new milestones.”

The FIA World Endurance Championship continues its season with the six-hour Lone Star Le Mans on September 2 (AEST).