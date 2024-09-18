Wharton was the most successful of a number of Aussies that competed in junior open wheel categories around the globe while another Aussie duo wrapped up their GT program.

Formula Regional European Championship

It was a perfect race for Wharton where the Prema Racing driver at Round 8. After he started from pole, he managed to stay in front of the field throughout. He secured his second victory of the season in the championship by Alpine, in the 75th race in its history.

“I had to work a bit in the first laps to get the tyres up to temperature. At the same time, I managed to keep the lead, even when the safety cars came out,” he said.

“In the end, it wasn’t easy to maintain the advantage with Giltaire closing in, but it was a great victory.”

In Race 2 where he started 16th in what was a difficult wet qualifier, he proceeded to bounce back to secure fifth place which was in fully dry conditions.

Spanish F4 Championship

Round 5 was at Circuit Ricardo Tormo, Cheste, with Griffin Peebles who led the way in qualifying with MP Motorsport. Peebles lost the lead at the first corner of Race 1 but held second throughout for his second consecutive podium for the year.

There were two Aussies in the Rodin Motorsport team with regular Peter Bouzinelos joined by Alex Ninovic. The former carded with two DNFs and a 16th while the latter had a 17th, a DNF and an eighth.

Formula Regional Japanese Championship

After an eighth and a third, Jesse Lacey in a series Bionic Jack Racing DOME/Autotecnica sits third with a round to go at the same Fuji on October 12-13.

Fanatec GT World Challenge Asia

The last two rounds, 11 and 12, took place at the Shanghai International Circuit, China. AMAC Motorsport with Ben Porter and team owner Andrew Macpherson (Porsche 911 GT3 R) completing the team’s fifth year.

There were several red flags in the qualifying session which limited laps and Macpherson had to contend with a punt from another car in his session. They finished 23 rd and 28 th in the races and wound out the year third in the AM class.