The weekend is approaching and that means motorsport will be taking place all over the country. Want to know exactly when and where? Check out Speedcafe's guide.
June 28-30
HI-TEC OILS SUPER SERIES
For the second round in a row, the series will be in the Sunshine State with Round 3 at Queensland Raceway. The three-day program will be a part of the 2 Days of Thunder and Ipswich Festival of Horsepower, with a busy itinerary that qualifying for most takes place on Friday afternoon.
- TA2 Muscle Cars
- Formula RX8
- Legend Cars Australia
- Australian Excels
- Replica Tourers
- Queensland Production Cars
- Queensland Touring Cars
- Super TT, Stock Cars, Australian Trans-Am & Invited
- Hi-Tec Oils Drift All Stars
ACCENT BENCHTOPS RALLY QUEENSLAND
The third round of the Australian Rally Championship will also feature Round 3 of the Queensland Rally Championship and will take place around the forests of Gympie and based at the Gympie Showgrounds. Spectator viewing areas also include Gympie Muster Site, Amamoor Creed Road (Saturday), and Petersens Road, Bells Ridge (Sunday).
VICTORIAN STATE RACE SERIES
The fourth round of the state championships takes place at Phillip Island. The event will feature eight categories with qualifying on Saturday morning which starts at 9:10am and the first race scheduled for 12:35pm. Each category will have a further two race on Sunday, again with a 9:10am start.
- HQ Holdens
- Historic Touring Cars
- Sports Sedans
- Saloon Cars
- Formula Fords
- Formula Vees
- Improved Production
- BMW E30s
GRASS ROOTS RACE SERIES
At Lakeside Park for Round 2, there will be a mix of categories with each expected to have two practice session, qualifying and five races.
- Super Mini Challenge
- Group N Historic Touring Cars
- Formula Vees
- Lakeside Outlaws
QUEENSLAND SUPER SPRINT CHAMPIONSHIP
It is the first round and hosted by the Warwick District Sporting Car Club at Morgan Park.