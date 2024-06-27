The weekend is approaching and that means motorsport will be taking place all over the country. Want to know exactly when and where? Check out Speedcafe's guide.

June 28-30

HI-TEC OILS SUPER SERIES

For the second round in a row, the series will be in the Sunshine State with Round 3 at Queensland Raceway. The three-day program will be a part of the 2 Days of Thunder and Ipswich Festival of Horsepower, with a busy itinerary that qualifying for most takes place on Friday afternoon.

TA2 Muscle Cars

Formula RX8

Legend Cars Australia

Australian Excels

Replica Tourers

Queensland Production Cars

Queensland Touring Cars

Super TT, Stock Cars, Australian Trans-Am & Invited

Hi-Tec Oils Drift All Stars

ACCENT BENCHTOPS RALLY QUEENSLAND

The third round of the Australian Rally Championship will also feature Round 3 of the Queensland Rally Championship and will take place around the forests of Gympie and based at the Gympie Showgrounds. Spectator viewing areas also include Gympie Muster Site, Amamoor Creed Road (Saturday), and Petersens Road, Bells Ridge (Sunday).

VICTORIAN STATE RACE SERIES

The fourth round of the state championships takes place at Phillip Island. The event will feature eight categories with qualifying on Saturday morning which starts at 9:10am and the first race scheduled for 12:35pm. Each category will have a further two race on Sunday, again with a 9:10am start.

HQ Holdens

Historic Touring Cars

Sports Sedans

Saloon Cars

Formula Fords

Formula Vees

Improved Production

BMW E30s

GRASS ROOTS RACE SERIES

At Lakeside Park for Round 2, there will be a mix of categories with each expected to have two practice session, qualifying and five races.

Super Mini Challenge

Group N Historic Touring Cars

Formula Vees

Lakeside Outlaws

QUEENSLAND SUPER SPRINT CHAMPIONSHIP

It is the first round and hosted by the Warwick District Sporting Car Club at Morgan Park.