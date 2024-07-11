The weekend is approaching and that means motorsport will be taking place all over the country. Want to know exactly when and where? Check out Speedcafe's guide.

July 12-14

SHERRINS RENTALS FIGHT IN THE NIGHT

Motorsport Australia dropped its scheduled Shannons SpeedSeries July round that included the popular Australian Production Cars' night race. APC and Queensland Raceway then joined forces to ensure the traditional race went ahead and have extended it from two to three hours on Saturday night.

Maguire's Australian Production Car Series Round 3

Dunlop Destiny Seies for Excels

Monochrome GT Exotic Cars

MI-BIKE ASBK AUSTRALIAN SUPERBIKE CHAMPIONSHIP PRESENTED BY MOTUL

Round 4 takes place at Morgan Park on the 2.96km layout with 13 races across the two days. Josh Waters holds a 29.5pt lead in the Superbike standings over Cru Halliday, who is just 2.5pts ahead of teammate Mike Jones.

Alpinestars Superbikes

Michelin Supersport

Race & Road Supersport 300

Shop Yamaha R3 Cup

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup

KUMHO TYRES BAGO 150 RALLY

Run by the Hastings Sporting Car Club, this is a round of the AMSAG Southern Cross Rally Series. The day-only event is over eleven stages, five stages of which are run twice for a total of approximately 130kms competitive and 144kms transport with the service park at Kendall.