The weekend is approaching and that means motorsport will be taking place all over the country. Want to know exactly when and where? Check out Speedcafe's guide.

August 2-4

SHANNONS SPEEDSERIES RACE QUEENSLAND

Queensland Raceway was scheduled to host two rounds of the SpeedSeries, in July and August, before the programs were merged into one at the later date. It is a mammoth schedule for many of the best categories in the country.

Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia Powered by AWS Round 4

Monochrome GT4 Australia Round 3

Trico Trans Am Series Round 5

Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series

Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge Australia Series Round 5

Giti Australian Formula Open Round 5

TGRA Scholarship Series Round 4

WINTON FESTIVAL OF SPEED

Hosted by the Victorian Historic Racing Register, this popular historic race meeting in rural Victoria will be held on the 3km long track. One of the feature events is the Just Cars 50km Touring Car Cup on Sunday. The VHRR is expecting race and display cars over the weekend which includes a grand parade on parade both weekend days.

Group N Historic Touring Cars

HQ Holdens

MGs

Alfa Romeos

Groups C & A Heritage Touring Cars

Group S Production Sports Cars

Formula Vees

Formula Fords

MOTORSPORT AUSTRALIA NSW MOTOR RACE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Run by the Australian Racing Drivers Club, the fifth round in the hunt for the state titles is at Sydney Motorsport Park on the GP Gardiner circuit. The Nankang Tyres event will also feature two categories that race on a national basis.

Australian F4 Championship Round 4

RX8 Cup Round 4

Formula Race Cars

Formula Vees

HQ Holdens

Improved Production

Production Sports Cars

Pulsars

Superkarts

MOTORSPORT AUSTRALIA SA MOTOR RACING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Round 6 of the quest for state honours is part of the combined South Australia Sporting Car Club / The Bend Motorsport Park promotion and will be held at Mallala Motorsport Park.

Aussie Race Cars

Hyundai Excels

SA Prototypes

Sports Sedans SA

MGs

Saloon Cars

HQ Holdens

SA Tin Tops

MILBRODALE MOUNTAIN CLASSIC

An off road racing tradition held annually on private property in Milbrodale, NSW for over 37 years and racing for the Champion of the Mountain title. It is promoted by Hunter Valley Off Road Racing Association and is Round 4 of the NSW Off Road Championship and Round 1 of the East Coast Tri Challenge Series.

CHAMBERS-THINKWATER 12 HOUR ENDURO

The Alice Springs Off Road Racing Club hosts its premier annual event at its 68km course. The club will also be celebrating 40 years, 40km down the Old South Road from Alice Springs.

JAKE'S STEEL & WELDING REJEX CLASSIC RALLY

This year marks the 69th Anniversary of the inaugural event which took place in response to the Redex Trial not coming to Darwin in 1955, hence the name Rejex. Run by the North Australian Motor Sports Club, the rally consists of cruising between locations with navigational challenges, questions and activities along the way. There are also motorkhana-style driving tests at certain points.