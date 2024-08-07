The weekend is approaching and that means motorsport will be taking place all over the country. Want to know exactly when and where? Check out Speedcafe's guide.
August 9-11
THE MIDDLE OF EVERYWHERE GIPPSLAND RALLY
The national rally returns for the third year in Victoria's Gippsland region. It is based in Heyfield which is just under two and a half hour's drive, 200km, east of Melbourne. This is an all-daylight event, with the ARC running Saturday and Sunday, and the VRC will take in eight stages on the Saturday only.
- Bosch Motorsport Australia Rally Championship Round 4
- Motorsport Australia Victorian Rally Championship Round 3
ARB Australian Off Road Championship
Promoted and organised by the Goondiwindi Motorsport Association, the event be conducted on private property approximately 30km east of Goondiwindi, Queensland. The prologue is approximately 14kms and the full course is approximately 500kms which consists of six laps of the 85km course for AORRC competitors and 340kms over four laps for QORRC competitors.
- ARB Australian Off Road Racing Championship Round 3
- Mickey Thompson ARB Queensland Off Road Racing Championship Round 7
- Mickey Thompson ARB Queensland Enduro Championship Round 4
VICTORIAN MOTOR RACING CHAMPIONSHIPS
Round 3 of the VMRC will have several feature events with the revitalised Winton 300, Round 3 of the Australian Drivers Championship and the second round of the Australian Super Trucks.
- Super Trucks
- Excel Masters
- Excel Trophy
- Super TT
- Hyper Racers
- Stock Cars
- 2.0lt Sports Sedans
QUEENSLAND CIRCUIT RACING CHAMPIONSHIPS
The Motorsport Australia State Circuit Racing Championship fourth round is back at Queensland Raceway for the second time in 2024.
- Series X3 Circuit Excels
- Formula Vees
- Production Sports Cars
- HQ Holdens & Geminis
- Formula Fords, Sports Cars & Open Wheel Cars
- MARC Cars
- Super Mini Challenge
- Improved Production, Sports Sedans & Invited Tin Tops
NSW HILLCLIMB CHAMPIONSHIP
The seventh round of the state title is at the Ringwood Park Motorsport Complex and is run by the MG Car Club of Newcastle. Competitors have a minimum 4 runs of on the 1.33km Track A3.
TRYDEL EZIUP VICTORIAN HILLCLIMB CHAMPIONSHIP
The 1.6km One Tree Hill on the outskirts of Arat is the venue for the sixth round of the state title. It is the final round and there are still some classes to be decided.