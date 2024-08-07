The weekend is approaching and that means motorsport will be taking place all over the country. Want to know exactly when and where? Check out Speedcafe's guide.

August 9-11

THE MIDDLE OF EVERYWHERE GIPPSLAND RALLY

The national rally returns for the third year in Victoria's Gippsland region. It is based in Heyfield which is just under two and a half hour's drive, 200km, east of Melbourne. This is an all-daylight event, with the ARC running Saturday and Sunday, and the VRC will take in eight stages on the Saturday only.

Bosch Motorsport Australia Rally Championship Round 4

Motorsport Australia Victorian Rally Championship Round 3

ARB Australian Off Road Championship

Promoted and organised by the Goondiwindi Motorsport Association, the event be conducted on private property approximately 30km east of Goondiwindi, Queensland. The prologue is approximately 14kms and the full course is approximately 500kms which consists of six laps of the 85km course for AORRC competitors and 340kms over four laps for QORRC competitors.

ARB Australian Off Road Racing Championship Round 3

Mickey Thompson ARB Queensland Off Road Racing Championship Round 7

Mickey Thompson ARB Queensland Enduro Championship Round 4

VICTORIAN MOTOR RACING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Round 3 of the VMRC will have several feature events with the revitalised Winton 300, Round 3 of the Australian Drivers Championship and the second round of the Australian Super Trucks.

Super Trucks

Excel Masters

Excel Trophy

Super TT

Hyper Racers

Stock Cars

2.0lt Sports Sedans

QUEENSLAND CIRCUIT RACING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Motorsport Australia State Circuit Racing Championship fourth round is back at Queensland Raceway for the second time in 2024.

Series X3 Circuit Excels

Formula Vees

Production Sports Cars

HQ Holdens & Geminis

Formula Fords, Sports Cars & Open Wheel Cars

MARC Cars

Super Mini Challenge

Improved Production, Sports Sedans & Invited Tin Tops

NSW HILLCLIMB CHAMPIONSHIP

The seventh round of the state title is at the Ringwood Park Motorsport Complex and is run by the MG Car Club of Newcastle. Competitors have a minimum 4 runs of on the 1.33km Track A3.

TRYDEL EZIUP VICTORIAN HILLCLIMB CHAMPIONSHIP

The 1.6km One Tree Hill on the outskirts of Arat is the venue for the sixth round of the state title. It is the final round and there are still some classes to be decided.