It was today confirmed that Dane has sold her stake in the powerhouse Supercars squad to Earl Evans and Steve Blackmore in what marks a significant change for the team.

For the first time in its Australian history there will no longer be any ownership stake from the Dane family, with founder Roland Dane's shares having previously been sold to managing director Jamie Whincup.

Relinquishing the stake isn't something that came easy to the younger Dane given her life-long connection to the team built by her father.

However, she says her new life based in the USA, where she works as part of GM's motorsport division, requires her full attention.

“This has certainly been one of the most difficult decisions of my life,” she said.

“I'm incredibly proud of what Triple Eight has achieved over the years and honoured to have been able to play a small part along the way.

“However, I know it's the right decision.

“While I've lived in the US, I've hated that I can only give a fraction of my time, energy and capacity to a team that means so very much to me.

“Some of my earliest memories are at British race tracks in the mid-90s watching the Triple Eight Race Engineering Vauxhall Vectras cutting laps in the British Touring Car Championship. The team has literally been in my family since those days!

“Additionally, I need to be able to give my all to settling into life in the US and every obligation I have in Australia detracts from that, which I don't feel is fair for Triple Eight.”

Dane added that Evans and Blackmore are the ideal candidates to take over her stake in the business.

“I am delighted that two such passionate people in Earl and Steve are joining Triple Eight,” she said.

“While their business experience is undoubtedly an asset for the board of directors, I felt very strongly that the team deserves people who care about the success and longevity of motorsport as a whole.

“I am very grateful to them for this opportunity to hand 30 percent of Triple Eight over to people who I know in my gut want the best for the sport, as well as every single member of the team, present and past, who has contributed to some of my very best life memories.”