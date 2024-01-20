Vowles is now approaching a year in charge of Williams after leaving what he has described as the “comfort” of Mercedes to take on the challenge of resurrecting the fortunes of the back-of-the-grid team.

Over the past 12 months, Vowles has slowly started to chip away at some of the obstacles he encountered upon his arrival, such as the antiquated systems and processes that were holding back Williams.

Infrastructure, however, is crucial if Vowles is to build on the forward momentum generated by last season's seventh-place finish in the constructors' championship, a considerable stride forward after sitting bottom of the standings in four of the previous five years.

Then there are the ‘big-ticket items', such as simulator mechanisms, along with other tools and machines to help improve the pace of development of the cars.

Despite a recent CapEx raise of US$20 million, Vowles claimed in an interview for the KTM Summer Grill that whilst that figure was welcome, it was still US$130 million shy of what was required.

Despite that, asked if there was light at the end of the tunnel, he replied: “I wouldn't be here if there wasn't.

“I left the comfort of an incredible company, Mercedes, and had peers around me that are exceptional, winning many world championships, and yet I left to come here.

‘The reason why I did is I believe in the vision that we have going forward.

“Williams is the first team I ever followed in the sport. It has a legacy that most can only dream of, and if you ever doubt that, come here and walk around the Experience Centre. You feel it when you walk into the room.

“I still get goose pimples today, when you're walking around all the championship cars that are in there, and that are all in working order.

“To answer your question, yes, but it's not going to happen overnight. That's the message I'd really bring out to everyone.

“Some of those facilities, and we haven't bought the really big chunky ones yet, are still to come. You don't buy millions of pounds of equipment and put it in place.

“It's a 12, 24, even 36-month journey before that equipment is up and running.

“So yes, I can see light at the end of the tunnel. Yes, I can see a path that we can forge where we can become successful again, but the journey is not overnight.

“That said, In the meantime, I hope you see us every year stepping up, shoulders held higher, and understanding that we're on the right pathway to the front.”

Williams is due to launch its new car online from New York on February 5. Following a shakedown, the car will then take to the track for the pre-season test in Bahrain on February 21-23.