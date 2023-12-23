Williams and Sauber have both confirmed the day they’ll officially get their 2024 campaigns underway with a date just over two weeks before pre-season testing.

Both teams will launch their seasons on February 5.

Williams will have an online launch to which fans will be able to tune in while Sauber’s unveil is set to take place in London.

The launch of the Swiss squad’s C44 comes off the back of the team adopting a new name on the FIA entry list.

However, it subsequently made a cryptic statement on social media suggesting that could be further refined.

That has continued as part of the launch announcement, which states it is “working around the clock to produce an incredible show that will unleash our new team identity in full and bring back the ‘wow’ factor to our sport.”

It added: “We don’t want to spoil the surprise of what is going to be an absolutely unmissable event in the calendar.”

Three teams have now confirmed their launch plans for the coming season, with Ferrari set to publicly unveil its 2024 on February 13.

At Sauber, Valtteri Bottas has admitted that there were precious few highlights in a difficult 2023 season.

The Finn will spend part of the off-season in Adelaide and has called for ‘big steps’ over the European winter.

However, in a yet-to-be-published interview with Speedcafe, he shed further detail on what he I looking for from the new car.

Behind the scenes, the team has welcomed the arrival of key personnel, including ex-McLaren designer James Key, has bolstered the team.

Meanwhile, Williams is looking to build on a promising year that saw the Grove squad finish seventh in the constructors’ championship.

Alex Albon delivered all but one of the team’s 28 points as he won plaudits for his growth and development.

Together with the arrival of new team principal James Vowles, who spoke with Speedcafe for a forthcoming episode of the KTM Summer Grill, there were encouraging signs for the once championship-winning operation.