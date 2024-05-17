Ricciardo's arrival at RB last season introduced a level of experience the operation has never previously had.

The Australian took a greater role in terms of set-up direction, opting for a different approach that propelled him to fourth on the grid for the Mexico City Grand Prix.

Yuki Tsunoda has followed his team-mate's lead, a decision that has played a part in the Japanese driver's performances this year.

“I think last year, I would say when I joined the team and got myself into a few races, set-up directions started to diverge a bit,” Ricciardo explained when asked by Speedcafe about comments made by team boss Laurent Mekies.

In Miami, Mekies explained the team was working on developments specifically designed to make Ricciardo more comfortable in the car.

That comes after a slow start to the year for the Australian who has shown signs of a turnaround in form in recent races.

However, the eight-time grand prix winner played down Mikies comments specifically, suggesting the work being carried out as a result of the change in set-up direction he triggered rather than for him directly.

“I think that I certainly was happy with the direction that I was looking for or taking the car,” Ricciardo explained.

“Ultimately, Yuki started to explore a little bit that as well.

“I think we both ended up liking that. And now we're both pretty much in a similar place with what we want from the car and where we like it in terms of set-up.”

While that change in approach is shaping the development and direction, Ricciardo suggests there's nothing specific that it needs to work on in terms of performance.

“There's nothing really specific where I'm saying, ‘guys, we really need this',” he explained.

“Both Yuki and myself are asking for similar things.

“With a bit more of my experience, I guess maybe there's a few more things I can lean in on and ask from the team.

“But a long-winded answer, honestly, nothing in particular.

“We're just trying to find lap time and the team's done a good job,” he added.

“Miami was a good little update to the floor and gave us a bit more what we needed for maybe the first sector in Miami.

“Yeah, it's clear the direction we need to go to catch the top teams, and I think the team's doing a good job of trying to give us all we can.”