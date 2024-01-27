A former Williams test driver, Jonathan reunites with the team after building and managing his own historic Formula 1 events company where he acquired and restored historic cars.

Stepping into this new role, Jonathan will lead Williams Heritage to connect the team's rich history – including nine constructors' world championships, seven drivers' championships and 114 race wins – with the present.

Williams Heritage was created in 2014 to manage, preserve, and celebrate Williams Racing's iconic legacy, which spans almost half a century and includes some of the sport's most impressive machinery. The team maintains a fleet of cars dating from the team's first Formula 1 season as a constructor in 1978 to cars of this current generation, and supports the running of heritage cars at events such as the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Jonathan has a personal connection to Williams' past, having served as test driver in 2008 when Nico Rosberg guided the FW30 to podium finishes in Australia and Singapore. His professional racing career has included competing in the Le Mans 24hrs and GT1 World Championship as well as Historic F1.

Jonathan Kennard, Heritage Director: “I am honoured to be joining Williams Racing, and it is an immense privilege to lead the Heritage Team. My extensive involvement in racing, both as a driver and in historics, has prepared me well for this role. I look forward to maximising the opportunities within our world-class operation and collection.”

Sven Smeets, Sporting Director: “We're delighted to welcome Jonathan to the Williams Heritage team. His background is very impressive and gives him a unique perspective on how to make the most of our collection. Jonathan's role will be pivotal in honouring the team's decorated history, allowing us to take inspiration from the innovation and passion that has defined us throughout the years.”