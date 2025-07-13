Congratulations to Robert Monks of Tasmania, you’ve won a brand-new Toyota Tundra Hybrid 4×4 and New Age 19-foot Caravan valued at $285,000.00.

NTI has now proudly raffled eight trucks since 2017 in the name of medical research, raising almost $3 million for the official NTI Research Grant, in the hope of helping find a cure for the disease which claims the life of two Australians every day.

The funds directly support the NTI MND Research Grant and other grants that are awarded to researchers right here in Australia, helping them in their fight to beat this beast of a disease.

Every day in Australia, two people are diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND), and two people die of MND. By supporting this raffle, you are helping us fund vital MND Research into an effective treatment or cure.

Click here to make a donation to the MND & Me Foundation.