In the days leading into last weekend’s Formula 1 United States Grand Prix it was revealed that Red Bull Racing had a device in its car designed to quickly change the front ride height.

Though unproven it has been alleged that the team used the mechanism to adjust the front ride height of its car between qualifying and the race – while the car was under parc ferme.

Red Bull boss Christian Horner has denied that, while FIA head of single-seaters Nikolas Tombazis added that there is also no evidence of such a change occurring, going so far as to describe it as a ‘non-story’.

Nonetheless, the mechanism was demonstrated to the FIA, and a new process to seal the device is set to be introduced.

As Speedcafe revealed, the device is located within the footwell of the car, under the heel plate near the pedals, and requires the removal of the nose and two other elements to access.

However, concern remains within the paddock.

McLaren boss Zak Brown was especially outspoken on the design, questioning its use and location.

He also questioned the language used in Red Bull’s statement refuting accusations it had changed its car between sessions.

“Yes it exists although it is inaccessible once the car is fully assembled and ready to run,” a team representative confirmed.

“In the numerous correspondence we have with the FIA, this part came up and we have agreed a plan going forward.”

However, Brown highlighted that, under parc ferme conditions, cars are disassembled as a matter of routine.

Speaking after the United States Grand Prix, Mercedes boss Wolff added his own sentiments on the matter.

“My view is, from the distance of what I’ve seen and what I’ve heard, it’s outrageous,” he declared.

The Red Bull design has, according to the team, been in its current location for three years.

However, it has only hit headlines now after the design was discovered as part of a review of the squad’s open source components, which are freely available to rivals on an FIA server.

“I think we’re all designing parts that are Formula 1 standard, that are to the highest specifications, we design parts that are within the regulations,” Wolff added.

“Sometimes on things like aeroelasticity, you would probably try to go as far as you can, but there’s other things overall but there’s certain parts where you would question why they exist.”

At McLaren, Brown has moved a step further and called on those involved to sign affidavits declaring that the device was never manipulated under parc ferme conditions.

“I’d like to see the senior leadership, the former chief mechanics and the current mechanics sign an affidavit stating that they have never used or have no knowledge of it being used,” Brown told the Daily Mail.

“The suggestion in the pit lane from a handful of people is that it has been used in that manner, so the only way to bottom it out is the old-fashioned ‘sign here’, stating what has gone on.

“I know if I was presented with an affidavit and the consequences of not telling the truth were severe, I’d tell the truth.

“I am confident the matter is dealt with going forward. But if they have done it in the past, there is no grey area about it. Modifying your car in parc ferme is as clear a breach of the regulations as possible.”