Red Bull Racing has hit the headlines following the revelation of a device that allows it to adjust the bib height of its car.

The paddock has been abuzz following suggestions the championship-winning operation boasts a feature that could allow its car to be surreptitiously adjusted under parc ferme conditions.

It was suggested a solution within the cockpit of the RB20 allows for the easy adjustment of the front bib on the car, giving the the squad the ability to raise or lower it in a matter of moments.

The insinuation was that Red Bull Racing could abuse the device such that it could run a low ride height in qualifying before subtly raising it ahead of the race.

Such a change would be a breach of the regulations as cars are under parc ferme from the moment they roll out of the garage in qualifying.

“Any adjustment to the front bib clearance during parc ferme conditions is strictly prohibited by the regulations,” a statement from the FIA confirmed on Thursday.

“While we have not received any indication of any team employing such a system, the FIA remains vigilant in our ongoing efforts to enhance the policing of the sport

“As part of this, we have implemented procedural adjustments to ensure that front bib clearance cannot be easily modified.

“In some cases, this may involve the application of a seal to provide further assurance of compliance.”

Red Bull Racing was identified as the team at the centre of the saga and subsequently acknowledged a system to adjust the bib height did exist on the RB20.

“Yes it exists although it is inaccessible once the car is fully assembled and ready to run,” a team representative confirmed.

“In the numerous correspondence we have with the FIA, this part came up and we have agreed a plan going forward.”

Speedcafe can shed further light on the matter.

It’s understood the facility to adjust the bib on the car does exist and is, technically, in the cockpit.

However, the adjustment sits within the footwell and hence cannot be accessed with the driver in place.

Further, the screw mechanism is located under the heel support – essentially the element that supports the driver’s feet – and requires the use of a tool to adjust.

To be accessed, mechanics must remove the nose cone, a separate panel, and a carbon section within the footwell in a process that requires multiple mechanics to perform quickly.

The ability to perform those actions under parc ferme conditions without attracting the ire of officials is therefore slim.

Further, it’s understood that the ‘plan going forward’ does not include modifying the RB20 in anyway.

The saga follows a similar ordeal for McLaren off the back of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix where, following Oscar Piastri’s victory, the FIA requested changes be made to the rear wing it used that weekend.

In that instance, the top flap lifted marginally at high-speed even when the McLaren was not using DRS.

While the component passed all scrutineering checks and was deemed legal at the time, the FIA has nonetheless requested the team make changes.

The wing has not been used since, but is expected to appear in Mexico City next weekend.

The Red Bull Racing saga comes after speculation of the bob height adjustment was flagged with the FIA over the Singapore Grand Prix weekend.

It is uncertain whether it was McLaren that brought the solution to the attention of the FIA.