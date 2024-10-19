Red Bull Racing has been the centre of attention at this weekend’s United States Grand Prix after it was revealed its car features a mechanism that allows the quick adjustment of its front ride height.

Though no proof exists, concern has been raised that it could be used between qualifying and the race, while the car is under parc ferme conditions.

Such an adjustment would be a breach of the technical regulations.

Heading into the event, the FIA issued a statement confirming such acts were in breach of the rules though it held no suspicions or concerns of any team doing as much.

Early suggestions were that Red Bull Racing’s device could be accessed easily from within the cockpit.

However, Speedcafe revealed access to the system requires the removal of the nose cone and a body panel, with the mechanism itself located under the heel placed in the footwell of the cockpit.

“It’s been there for, I think, over three years,” Horner told Sky Sports.

“You’ve got to have the pedals out, other panels, pipe work out in order to be able to get to it.

“It would be easier to adjust a rear roll bar than it would be to get to that component.”

It’s understood the device was discovered as a review of open source designs was carried out.

The topic was discussed over the Singapore Grand Prix weekend but only made headlines in the day prior to this weekend’s United States Grand Prix.

“It was a conversation that we actually had with the FIA in Singapore,” Horner confirmed.

“They’ve looked at it and they’re more than happy with it. They’re totally happy with it.

“There’s probably about 600 items on the car that are fully adjustable. Everybody can adjust these items.

“What you can’t do is adjust them during parc ferme.

“It would be easier to adjust a floor stay or a roll bar or a push rod length than rip out the pedals,” he added.

“We have cameras watching the cars. We have scrutineers and witnesses watching the cars.

“Our cars have come under more scrutiny in the last three years than any other car in the pit lane, so we’re totally comfortable.”

Nonetheless, the Red Bull Racing system has quickly become a key talking point in the Circuit of The Americas paddock.

Ahead of Sprint Shootout, the FIA the squad’s garage and inspected the system, appearing to fit a seal to the device in the footwell of Max Verstappen’s car.

“There’s been a bit of moaning from one of our rivals,” Horner noted.

“It’s the FIA’s job to look into these things and they wanted to have a [look].

“It’s on a list of the open source components, so it’s been publicly available for the last three years.

“[The] FIA are happy with it. I think just to satisfy perhaps some paranoia elsewhere in the paddock.

“Sometimes, to distract from perhaps what’s going on in your own house, then sometimes you try and light a fire somewhere else,” he added.

That opinion was supported by FIA single seater director, Nikolas Tombazis.

“It’s certainly not a story from now on,” he told Sky Sports.

“That’s all that’s needed to stop there being any accusation.

“It is, of course, a tight championship and people get rather excited about each other’s cars.

“In the present situation, we believe it’s a non-story.”