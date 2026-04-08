Breen was tragically killed during a testing accident in 2023 ahead of the Croatia Rally.

Since then, Hyundai has honoured Breen with a series of tribute liveries.

This year’s scheme is the third iteration, which features Breen’s face and “For Craig” and his iconic line “flat to the square right” on the sides of the Hyundai i20 N Rally1 cars.

“The sentiment is still the same within the team: we want to continue to remember Craig Breen not only for the driver he was on the stages, but also the man he was off them,” said

Hyundai Motorsport president and team principal Cyril Abiteboul.

“Craig was the epitome of what rallying is in every element of his life; from his camaraderie on event, to his passion for nurturing the next generation of talent in his native Ireland, everyone can pinpoint something about him that impacted them positively.

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“We are honoured to have been a small part of his life, and I can speak for the whole team when I say that we will do all we can to help his memory live on.”

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The cars also feature a tribute to the Craig Breen Foundation, which aims to fund aspiring rally drivers from Ireland.

The foundation offers multi-year support for the J1000 Forestry Series, as well as a prize fund and elite coaching.

“It’s evident that everyone in the Service Park has been touched by the generosity, sincerity and good humour of Craig, and that we all miss his presence,” said Hyundai Motorsport WRC sporting director Andrew Wheatley.

“These special liveries are just a small way the team can pay tribute to him, especially here at Croatia Rally.

“I have been around the WRC for a long time, so it’s not lost on me the effects Craig’s passing has had, and through our own initiatives and those of the Craig Breen Foundation, it’s crucial that we all do what we can to remember him.”

Hyundai will be represented by New Zealand’s Hayden Paddon, Adrien Fourmaux of France, and Belgium’s Thierry Neuville.

The FIA World Rally Championship Rally Croatia gets underway with the pre-event shakedown on Thursday at 6pm AEST.