The Australian ended the opening half of the 2024 F1 season with a flourish, winning the Hungarian Grand Prix and finishing second to Lewis Hamilton in Belgium.

Since then, the championship has been in the midst of a mandatory two-week shutdown period ahead of the season returning at the Dutch Grand Prix at the end of the month.

But while the F1 itself has gone silent, Piastri has remained active on social media, where he revealed he completed the first part of the season with a broken rib.

The Australian shared an x-ray image of the fracture, which shows his left-sixth rub.

It's dated July 8, the Monday following the British Grand Prix, suggesting he raced to his maiden F1 win while carrying the injury.

First part of the season done.

First GP victory.

First broken bone.

Rib's enjoying the break 💪 pic.twitter.com/xee5myxNTP — Oscar Piastri (@OscarPiastri) August 11, 2024

Piastri's win in Hungary saw him become the fifth Australian to win a world championship grand prix, joining an exclusive club that includes Sir Jack Brabham, Alan Jones, Mark Webber, and Daniel Ricciardo.

“It was an incredible moment,” Piastri said of his win.

“It's always special when you get to stand on an F1 podium, but it's a little bit nicer when you're at the top of it.

“An incredible moment that I've been dreaming of for a very long time.

“I said my first dream in my career was reaching F1. The second one is winning a race.

“It's very difficult to become an F1 driver by staying in Australia, so it meant some big decisions early in life,” he added.

“Just very, very proud that, you know, those decisions have paid off and we've managed to make it worth it.”

Piastri celebrated in typically unstated style with a trip to McDonald's after his flight home was delayed.

Formula 1 returns from its shutdown with the Dutch GP on August 23-25.