XPEL is a leading provider of protective films and coatings, including automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and architectural window films and ceramic coatings.

With a global footprint, a network of trained installers and proprietary software that includes 80,000 vehicle patterns, XPEL is dedicated to exceeding customer expectations by providing high-quality products, leading customer service, expert technical support and world-class training.

XPEL is very active in motorsport in Australia and internationally, sponsoring former Supercars champ turned IndyCar star Scott McLaughlin, while also partnering with the Bathurst 12 Hour earlier this year.

With an unwavering passion for racing and a longstanding association with speed, precision and performance, XPEL is looking to connect even deeper with motorsport fans through a Platinum Partnership with Speedcafe.

“We are thrilled to announce XPEL's new partnership with Speedcafe, a move that will boost our brand's presence in the motoring and motorsport enthusiast communities,” said Myles Hunter, General Manager, XPEL Australia.

“Not only do we look forward to connecting with like-minded individuals who share our passion for protection, performance and innovation, we're also excited to work with Speedcafe to showcase the quality and durability of XPEL's products and services and to help fuel the passion for speed and style that drives us all.”

Speedcafe is the industry leader when it comes to motorsport news in Australia and a respected title around the world while its sister site Torquecafe has a keen focus on performance and adventure motoring.

“It's great that XPEL Australia has chosen Speedcafe to help tell its story,” said Speedcafe managing director Karl Begg.

“Between our highly engaged Speedcafe and Torquecafe audiences we are talking to people who love cars and could really benefit from XPEL's range of products.”