The former Super2 regular has signed on with the Bathurst 12 Hour-winning squad which makes its return to domestic Porsche competition.

EMA’s last Carrera Cup appearance was at Bathurst last October where Briton Harry King clean-swept all three races.

The deal follows a testing outing with EMA at the Nurbugring in Germany, which itself marked the beginning of a career pivot for the Benalla driver, who missed out on a Supercars co-drive this year.

“I’m excited to be back in a racecar and to be joining a great category like Carrera Cup,” said the two-time Super2 runner-up.

“Joining EMA Motorsport has been great and [we] have this opportunity to build something good moving forward.

“Sitting on the other side [of the car] was the first learning curve in adapting to the Porsche. With the rear engine, the set-up’s very different and warming the car is all different, but I am enjoying the experience so far and have had a few test days to get up to speed.

“To have the chance to run around the GP track at Nurburgring and lean off some of the really good guys over there was great – I worked with Larry ten Voorde throughout the day and that was fantastic.

“I don’t think many people have an idea of just how good EMA are. Hopefully we can show that they are there to win – they are a great team and it’s a privilege to be driving for them.”

EMA team manager Marcus Cole said the deal was part of a plan to for the team to return to Aussie Carrera Cup.

“We have been working diligently behind the scenes to return EMA to Carrera Cup this season and we are happy to have come to the point where we can announce that Zak Best will be in the #90 Porsche for Sandown,” he said.

“Zak has been very impressive in testing and is hungry to show what he is capable of this season.

“It’s exciting for EMA Motorsport to work with Zak and get back on track in a bid to continue our run of success in Australia, including the Bathurst 12 Hour and the Bathurst round of Carrera Cup Australia last year.

“The field is as competitive as ever but we know we are up for the challenge and with Zak we have the driver to do the job behind the wheel.”