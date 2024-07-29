Best will drive a Porsche 911 GT3 Cup car as part of a two-day test on Wednesday and Thursday.

The international outing comes as the three-time Bathurst 1000 starter looks to reinvigorate his career.

Best missed out on a Supercars co-drive this year. After three seasons with Tickford Racing, the team downscaled to two cars in 2024 leaving him looking for a new seat.

“I am incredibly excited to be testing with EMA Motorsport at the Nürburgring,” said Best.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to work with a top-tier team and to push myself on one of the most challenging tracks in the world.

“I believe this experience will be crucial as I prepare for 2025.”

The test is part of a “broader strategy” to put the 22-year-old in the best position possible ahead of the 2025 season.

As yet, the Benalla-born driver hasn't cemented a program for next year but still harbours Supercars aspirations.

EMA Motorsport team manager Marcus Cole foreshadowed future racing opportunities with the squad.

The customer racing team is prominent in GT3 racing globally and Porsche Carrera Cup Australia.

“This test will build Zak's performance and knowledge of driving a 992 Cup race car, whilst contributing to additional opportunities for him to be involved with EMA's GT programs for 2025,” said Cole.

“Our team is excited about the coming days and then the program set to roll out post.”