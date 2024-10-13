The champions include Glenn Seton, Mark Skaife, John Bowe, Craig Lowndes, Marcos Ambrose, Russell Ingall, Rick Kelly, Garth Tander, Jamie Whincup, Shane Van Gisbergen, Scott McLaughlin and Brodie Kostecki.

Each champion has his own individual white square on the flag and each year he won the title is acknowledged in that space. This includes the seven championships of Whincup and the five titles of Skaife.

The auction is being hosted by Lloyds Auctions and will be a part of the inaugural PIRTEK Legends Night, which will pay tribute to Dick Johnson at the JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort & Spa on Friday October 25 in conjunction with the Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500 weekend.

The auction contains no less than 23 amazing auction items and fans can bid on the items now by clicking HERE.

The items will remain in place until the PIRTEK Legends Night goes live at 9pm (AEST) on October 25 with Lloyds simulcasting live from the JW Marriott Ballroom. Meaning you can place your final bids from home or if you are a guest at the dinner.

“When you see all the names on such a piece of memorabilia it is pretty cool,” said Ingall, who won the Supercars title in 2005.

“Many people don’t realise that the modern era of V8 racing in Australia goes back to 1993 and there really have been some great champions.

“I know my name is on it, but I wouldn’t mind having this flag on the wall myself.”

Whincup won the first of his two of his titles in a Ford Falcon in 2008 and 2009 and the remaining five in a Holden Commodore from 2011-2014 and 2017.

Two of the former champions, Shane van Gisbergen (2016 and 2021-2022) and Scott McLaughlin (2018-2020) are now permanently based in the USA continuing their careers in NASCAR and IndyCar respectively, but took the time to make themselves available to sign the flag knowing that all money raised would be going to Motorsport Ministries.

Both drivers have experienced success early in their international careers with wins already recorded.

The flag covers several great eras of Australian touring car racing from Seton’s inaugural title in his own EB Falcon in 1993, to Kostecki’s remarkable championship in the new Gen3 Camaro in 2023.

The flag is framed and comes with a non-reflective glass, making it a quality edition to any collection.

The flag has been donated by BAM Media, which is headed by Brett “Crusher” Murray who is also the coordinator of the inaugural PIRTEK Legends Night.

“We wanted to get as many unique pieces together for the auction as possible and the idea of creating such a piece of V8 history came up,” said Murray.

“All the previous champions had no hesitation helping with signatures, including Shane (van Gisbergen) and Scott (McLaughlin) who coordinated US logistics, which is not always easy.

“We are confident this will generate a lot of interest.”

ABOUT THE PIRTEK LEGENDS NIGHT

Less than 60 tickets remain for the dinner and can be purchased here.

The inaugural PIRTEK Legends Night and charity auction is being held at the JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort & Spa on Friday, October 25, 2024.

100 percent of proceeds from all auction items will be donated to Motorsport Ministries, who do an amazing job supporting the motorsport industry at all levels in Australia.

This has been made possible by the generosity of the people and businesses that have donated the incredible list of items and by Lloyds’ generous “premium-free” support of the event.

This on-line auction will go live from the dinner at the JW Marriott Ballroom and will be simulcast on-line by Lloyds Auctions.

The PIRTEK Legends Dinner will pay tribute to Australian Touring Car Legend Dick Johnson, who will be in attendance on the night, along with several other heroes of Australian motorsport.

AUCTION ITEMS

The Motorsport Ministries Charity Auction will be the biggest motorsport charity of its type ever held in Australia and has attracted an amazing list of items which will appeal to a cross section of motorsport fans and the general public.

CLICK HERE to check out all of the incredible items on offer and start bidding!

1: Brodie Kostecki Gold Coast 500 helmet and branding

2: Wave the chequered flag at the 2024 Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500

3: JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort & Spa – Exclusive Presidential Suite package

4: Scott McLaughlin’s gloves from his first Indycar oval win

5: Two Porsche Track Experiences and Michelin Performance tyres

6: The ultimate karting package and coaching from Patrizicorse

7: 100 tickets in the 2025 Ultimate Indy 500 Motorsport Prize raffle

8: Ride with Craig Lowndes in his 2015 Bathurst-winning Commodore

9: Parramatta Eels corporate box for 10 at CommBank Stadium in 2025

10: Return trip for two to Highlands Motorsport Park in NZ and a ride in an Aston Martin Vulcan

11: Chequered flag signed by all the champions of the V8 era from 1993-2023

12: 2024 Vailo Adelaide 500 weekend corporate tickets, including Crowded House VIP

13: 2025 Three-day on-track ASM corporate and JW Marriott Package at Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500

14: 12-person MCG Superbox in 2025 AFL season

15: Exclusive Cathedral Lodge golf package for 4, Regional Victoria

16: A private VIP Dick Johnson Racing dinner and workshop tour with 2025 team and drivers

17-22: A list of one-off framed images supplied exclusively by six of Australia’s legendary motorsport photographers.

23: Corporate day for 15 people at Norwell Motorplex