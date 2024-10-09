This is an incredible offering of not one, but two ‘Precision’ level Porsche Experiences at the RACQ Mobility Centre of Excellence at Mt Cotton in Queensland as well as a set of high-performance Michelin tyres.

The auction is being hosted by Lloyds Auctions and will be a part of the inaugural PIRTEK Legends Night, which will pay tribute to Dick Johnson at the JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort & Spa on Friday October 25.

The event is being held in conjunction with the Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500 weekend, which will also host the penultimate round of the 2024 Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Championship.

The auction contains no less than 23 amazing auction items and fans can bid on the lots now by clicking HERE.

The items will remain in place until the PIRTEK Legends Night goes live at 9pm (AEST) on October 25 with Lloyds simulcasting live from the JW Marriott Ballroom. Meaning you can place your final bids from home or if you are a guest at the dinner.

A range of Porsches will be driven throughout the day at Mount Cotton including 718 Boxster, 718 Cayman, 718 Boxster GTS 4.0, 718 Cayman GTS 4.0, 911 Carrera GTS, Macan GTS and Taycan GTS. There will also be passenger ride experiences in the Taycan GTS and a Cayenne (off-road).

The winning bidder will receive guidance on correct seating position, steering and vision control; high-speed ABS emergency braking and accident avoidance; an introduction to the ideal line; load-changing scenarios; understeer and oversteer; slalom and handling section and closed road circuit lapping.

All Porsche Track Experience cars are fitted with only the best Michelin rubber and as part of this prize, the lucky bidder will also take home a set of high-performance Michelin Pilot Sport 4, 5 or 4S tyres for their personal road car – up to the recommended retail of $2,500.

The tyres will be delivered personally to your chosen workshop and all you have to do is pay for fitting. To make this even more exclusive, Michelin will also be throwing in one of their famous motorsport podium caps used at tier one events all over the world.

To be eligible for the Porsche experience a driver must be 18 years of age and have a full driver’s license or P Plates.

PIRTEK Legend’s Night coordinator, Brett “Crusher” Murray applauded the involvement of Porsche and Michelin.

“Names don’t come much bigger than Porsche and Michelin and it is great to have both awesome brands involved in our inaugural PIRTEK Legends Night,” said Murray.

“They both have enormous history and credibility in motorsport worldwide and their support of this initiative is proof of their commitment to the wider community.”

ABOUT THE PIRTEK LEGENDS NIGHT

Less than 60 tickets remain for the dinner and can be purchased here.

The inaugural PIRTEK Legends Night and charity auction is being held at the JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort & Spa on Friday, October 25, 2024.

100 percent of proceeds from all auction items will be donated to Motorsport Ministries, who do an amazing job supporting the motorsport industry at all levels in Australia.

This has been made possible by the generosity of the people and businesses that have donated the incredible list of items and by Lloyds’ generous “premium-free” support of the event.

This on-line auction will go live from the dinner at the JW Marriott Ballroom and will be simulcast on-line by Lloyds Auctions.

The PIRTEK Legends Dinner will pay tribute to Australian Touring Car Legend Dick Johnson, who will be in attendance on the night, along with several other heroes of Australian motorsport.

AUCTION ITEMS

The Motorsport Ministries Charity Auction will be the biggest motorsport charity of its type ever held in Australia and has attracted an amazing list of items which will appeal to a cross section of motorsport fans and the general public.

CLICK HERE to check out all of the incredible items on offer and start bidding!

1: Brodie Kostecki Gold Coast 500 helmet and branding

2: Wave the chequered flag at the 2024 Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500

3: JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort & Spa – Exclusive Presidential Suite package

4: Scott McLaughlin’s gloves from his first Indycar oval win

5: Two Porsche Track Experiences and Michelin Performance tyres

6: The ultimate karting package and coaching from Patrizicorse

7: 100 tickets in the 2025 Ultimate Indy 500 Motorsport Prize raffle

8: Ride with Craig Lowndes in his 2015 Bathurst-winning Commodore

9: Parramatta Eels corporate box for 10 at CommBank Stadium in 2025

10: Return trip for two to Highlands Motorsport Park in NZ and a ride in an Aston Martin Vulcan

11: Chequered flag signed by all the champions of the V8 era from 1993-2023

12: 2024 Vailo Adelaide 500 weekend corporate tickets, including Crowded House VIP

13: 2025 Three-day on-track ASM corporate and JW Marriott Package at Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500

14: 12-person MCG Superbox in 2025 AFL season

15: Exclusive Cathedral Lodge golf package for 4, Regional Victoria

16: A private VIP Dick Johnson Racing dinner and workshop tour with 2025 team and drivers

17-22: A list of one-off framed images supplied exclusively by six of Australia’s legendary motorsport photographers.

23: Corporate day for 15 people at Norwell Motorplex