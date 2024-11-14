The 2024 Supercars season draws to a close this weekend with the popular VAILO Adelaide 500.

There are two drivers left in title contention, with Will Brown sporting a healthy advantage that should see him score a maiden crown.

However the job’s not done yet, with Triple Eight teammate Broc Feeney, another driver hunting a first title, still in mathematical contention heading to Adelaide.

The contenders, as well as the other 22 drivers in the field, won’t just be battling the concrete jungle that is the demanding Adelaide street circuit this weekend.

Mother nature is set to add to the challenge with scorching temperatures predicted in the South Aussie capital, particularly on Saturday.

There will be track action across the four days of the event with the Adelaide 500 itself to be determined across two 250-kilometre races, one on Saturday and one on Sunday.

When is the Adelaide 500?

Track action for Adelaide 500 kicks off on Thursday with an opening half-hour practice session starting at 3:45pm ACDT.

On Friday there is a second practice at 1:05pm ACDT following by qualifying for Race 1 at 5:30pm ACDT, to set grid positions 11-24.

On Saturday there is a third and final practice session at 10am ACDT ahead of the Top 10 Shootout to determine the first five rows at 12:35pm ACDT.

The first race of the weekend then starts at 3:20 ACDT.

On Sunday qualifying is at 10:20am ACDT, the Shootout at 12:35pm ACDT and the race at 3:15pm ACDT.

All times ACDT

Thursday November 14

15:45-16:15 Supercars – Practice 1

Friday November 15

13:05-13:35 Supercars – Practice 2

17:30-17:45 Supercars – Qualifying

Saturday November 16

10:00-10:30 Supercars – Practice 3

12:35-13:05 Supercars – Top 10 Shootout

15:20-17:18 Supercars – Race 1

Sunday November 17

10:20-10:35 Supercars – Qualifying

12:35-13:05 Supercars – Top 10 Shootout

15:15-17:13 Supercars – Race 2

How can I watch the Adelaide 500?

Channel: Fox Sports, Seven Network

Both primary broadcaster Fox Sports and free-to-air partner Seven Network will carry live coverage of the Adelaide 500.

On Thursday and Friday the live coverage will be restricted to Fox Sports which will kick off those broadcasts at 11:30am ACDT and 9am ACDT respectively.

On Saturday the Fox Sports coverage will start at 9:15am ACDT followed by the Seven coverage at 12:30am AEST.

Sunday’s Fox Sports broadcast starts at 9am AEST with Seven on air from 12:30am AEST.

Can I stream the Adelaide 500?

The Adelaide 500 will be broadcast live on subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo from Friday through to Sunday.

Free streaming platform 7Plus will carry coverage on Saturday and Sunday.

Viewers outside of Australia and New Zealand can watch via Supercars’ own SuperView service.

Will there be live updates from the Adelaide 500?

Speedcafe will provide real-time, live updates from every session of the Adelaide 500 thanks to Mobil 1.