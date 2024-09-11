McLaren retains the upper hand as Formula 1 leaves Europe, with just eight points between it at Red Bull Racing in the constructors’ championship.

The Baku Street Circuit, on paper, shouldn’t play to the strengths of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez this weekend.

Bumpy public roads and a need to use the kerbs have not tended to bring out the best in the Red Bull RB20.

With McLaren strong everywhere, and impressive form from Mercedes and Ferrari at recent races, it could well be an especially tough weekend for the title leaders.

At McLaren, the question is how to best capitalise on that; is it time to throw its full support behind Lando Norris or will it continue to allow its drivers to race?

Oscar Piastri has been the in-form driver of late making the use of team orders seem especially harsh.

But with eight races remaining and a 62-point margin in the drivers’ championship, a call needs to be made if Norris is to have time to run down Verstappen.

Further back, RB will continue assessing its new floor.

Yuki Tsunoda debuted the design in Italy last time out but was far from complementary.

Daniel Ricciardo gets his first taste of the development this weekend, though it remains to be seen whether it will make its way onto the car for the race itself.

Should it not, it would mark the second floor design that has failed to net the expected improvements pointing to a serious correlation issue in the team’s workflow.

Elsewhere, Oliver Bearman returns to the F1 grid for the first time since the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, this time with Haas.

The Brit will step into the car he’ll race next season as Kevin Magnussen has been forced onto the sidelines after the Italian Grand Prix.

Magnussen clashed with Pierre Gasly in Monza, picking up two penalty points on his Super Licence, taking his tally to 12 and a mandating a one-race ban.

Haas is locked in battle with RB for sixth in the constructors’ championship, with only six points between the two squads after something of a purple patch of points finishes for the American-registered operation of late.

Practice for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix begins on Friday, at slightly more sociable hours for Australian fans.

When is the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

FRIDAY 13th SEPTEMBER Local time AEST FIA Formula 2 Practice Session 11:00 – 11:45 17:00 – 17:45 FORMULA 1 FIRST PRACTICE SESSION 13:30 – 14:30 19:30 – 20:30 FIA Formula 2 Qualifying Session 15:00 – 15:30 21:00 – 21:30 FORMULA 1 SECOND PRACTICE SESSION 17:00 – 18:00 23:00 – 00:00 SATURDAY 14th SEPTEMBER FORMULA 1 THIRD PRACTICE SESSION 12:30 – 13:30 18:30 – 19:30 FIA Formula 2 Sprint Race (21 Laps or 45 Mins +1 Lap) 14:15 – 15:05 20:15 – 21:05 FORMULA 1 QUALIFYING SESSION 16:00 – 17:00 22:00 – 23:00 SUNDAY 15th SEPTEMBER FIA Formula 2 Feature Race (29 Laps or 60 Mins +1 Lap) 11:35 – 12:40 17:35 – 18:40 FORMULA 1 GRAND PRIX (51 LAPS OR 120 MINS) 15:00 – 17:00 21:00 – 23:00

How can I watch the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Channel: Fox Sports 506

Fox Sports is the only broadcaster carrying coverage of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

There is no free-to-air coverage or highlights of the event in Australia.

Friday, September 13

Practice 1, 19:00 AEST

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Practice 2, 22:45 AEST

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Saturday, September 14

Practice 3, 18:15 AEST

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Qualifying, 21:55 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Sunday, September 15

Race, 20:55 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Are there live updates I can follow from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Speedcafe will carry live updates of all F1 sessions across the weekend with commentary, facts, and insight into the event as it unfolds.

What tyre compounds are in use at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix?

What is the weather for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix?

Previous Winners

Year Race Winner Winning Team Pole Position 2017 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull Racing Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 2018 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) 2019 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 2021 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 2022 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 2023 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

Entry List

Num Driver Team 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 63 George Russell Mercedes 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 4 Lando Norris McLaren 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 23 Alex Albon Williams 43 Franco Colapinto Williams 3 Daniel Ricciardo RB 22 Yuki Tsunoda RB 77 Valtteri Bottas Sauber 24 Zhou Guanyu Sauber 50 Oliver Bearman Haas 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas

Drivers’ Championship

Pos Driver Pts 1 Max Verstappen 303 2 Lando Norris 241 3 Charles Leclerc 217 4 Oscar Piastri 197 5 Carlos Sainz 184 6 Lewis Hamilton 164 7 Sergio Perez 143 8 George Russell 128 9 Fernando Alonso 50 10 Lance Stroll 24 11 Nico Hulkenberg 22 12 Yuki Tsunoda 22 13 Daniel Ricciardo 12 14 Pierre Gasly 8 15 Alex Albon 6 16 Kevin Magnussen 6 17 Oliver Bearman 6 18 Esteban Ocon 5 19 Zhou Guanyu 0 20 Logan Sargeant 0 21 Franco Colapinto 0 22 Valtteri Bottas 0

Constructors’ Championship