The Circuit Gilles Villeneuve is a popular one among the travelling circus and is now one of the oldest events on the calendar.
A hybrid street-come-permanent race track, it receives little use outside of the F1 weekend in terms of motorsport.
Ahead of this year's event, it was resurfaced with new kerbs also installed. Riding the kerbs has traditionally been a key element in producing a fast lap time around the venue.
The new surface is not expected to produce much in the way of graining come the race, with the bulk of the forces longitudinal rather than lateral.
There are few long, loaded corners and little highspeed content beyond the long straight approaching the final chicane.
Which team that plays to the favour of is uncertain. Red Bull Racing has looked vulnerable in the last three events and has been beaten in two of them.
Nonetheless, as it heads the championship, it must start the event as favourite ahead of McLaren and Ferrari.
Gains at Woking have progressively opened the performance envelope of its car, perhaps at the expense of some of its highspeed performance.
It remains to be seen exactly how that tradeoff works in Canada, though based on its performances in the opening eight races, there's no reason to believe it won't be competitive.
Ferrari has been less consistent but a constant threat towards the front.
Charles Leclerc broke his duck for the season and ended a two-year winless spell last time out, and Carlos Sainz is already a race winner this year.
Ferrari was fast in Monaco where dirty downforce is king, but how does that translate at a venue with greater emphasis on efficiency?
It was only third fastest in Imola and similarly in Miami, but they are markedly different venues.
Combined, it paints a fascinating background to the ninth round of the F1 season.
When is the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix
|FRIDAY 7th JUNE
|Local time
|AEST
|Ferrari Challenge
|First Practice Session
|08:55 – 09:25
|22:55 – 23:25
|Porsche Carrera Cup North America
|First Practice Session
|10:00 – 10:40
|00:00 – 00:40
|Ferrari Challenge
|Second Practice Session
|11:15 – 11:45
|01:15 – 01:45
|FORMULA 1
|FIRST PRACTICE SESSION
|13:30 – 14:30
|03:30 – 04:30
|Porsche Carrera Cup North America
|Second Practice Session
|15:00 – 15:30
|05:00 – 05:30
|Ferrari Challenge
|Second Practice Session
|15:00 – 15:30
|05:00 – 05:30
|FORMULA 1
|SECOND PRACTICE SESSION
|17:00 – 18:00
|07:00 – 08:00
|Ferrari Challenge
|Third Practice Session
|18:30 – 18:50
|08:30 – 08:50
|SATURDAY 8th JUNE
|Ferrari Challenge
|First Qualifying Session
|08:15 – 08:45
|22:15 – 22:45
|Porsche Carrera Cup North America
|Qualifying Session
|09:15 – 09:45
|23:15 – 23:45
|Ferrari Challenge
|Second Qualifying Session
|10:20 – 10:50
|00:20 – 00:50
|FORMULA 1
|THIRD PRACTICE SESSION
|12:30 – 13:30
|02:30 – 03:30
|Ferrari Challenge
|First Race (18 Laps or 30 Mins)
|14:00 – 14:35
|04:00 – 04:35
|FORMULA 1
|QUALIFYING SESSION
|16:00 – 17:00
|06:00 – 07:00
|Porsche Carrera Cup North America
|First Race (40 Mins +1 Lap)
|17:55 – 18:40
|07:55 – 08:40
|SUNDAY 9th JUNE
|Porsche Carrera Cup North America
|Second Race (40 Mins +1 Lap)
|09:40 – 10:25
|23:40 – 00:25
|Ferrari Challenge
|Second Race (18 Laps or 30 Mins)
|10:55 – 11:30
|00:55 – 01:30
|FORMULA 1
|GRAND PRIX (70 LAPS OR 120 MINS)
|14:00 – 16:00
|04:00 – 06:00
How can I watch the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix
- Channel: Fox Sports 506
Fox Sports is the only broadcaster carrying coverage of the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix.
There is no free-to-air coverage or highlights of the event in Australia.
Are there live updates I can follow from the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
Speedcafe will carry live updates of all F1 sessions across the weekend with commentary, facts, and insight into the event as it unfolds.
Saturday, June 8
Practice 1, 03:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Practice 2, 06:45 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Sunday, June 9
Practice 3, 02:15 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Qualifying, 05:55 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Monday, June 10
Race, 03:55 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Can I stream the Canadian Grand Prix?
The Canadian Grand Prix will be broadcast live on subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo.
What tyre compounds are in use at the Canadian Grand Prix?
What is the weather for the Canadian Grand Prix?
Entry List
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|RB
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|RB
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Sauber
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Sauber
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
Drivers' Championship
|Pos
|Driver
|Pts
|1
|Max Verstappen
|169
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|138
|3
|Lando Norris
|113
|4
|Carlos Sainz
|108
|5
|Sergio Perez
|107
|6
|Oscar Piastri
|71
|7
|George Russell
|54
|8
|Lewis Hamilton
|42
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|33
|10
|Yuki Tsunoda
|19
|11
|Lance Stroll
|11
|12
|Nico Hulkenberg
|6
|13
|Oliver Bearman
|6
|14
|Daniel Ricciardo
|5
|15
|Alex Albon
|2
|16
|Esteban Ocon
|1
|17
|Kevin Magnussen
|1
|18
|Pierre Gasly
|1
|19
|Zhou Guanyu
|0
|20
|Valtteri Bottas
|0
|21
|Logan Sargeant
|0
Constructors' Championship
|Pos
|Constructor
|Pts
|1
|Red Bull Racing
|276
|2
|Ferrari
|252
|3
|McLaren
|184
|4
|Mercedes
|96
|5
|Aston Martin
|44
|6
|RB
|24
|7
|Haas
|7
|8
|Williams
|2
|9
|Alpine
|2
|10
|Sauber
|0