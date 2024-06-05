The Circuit Gilles Villeneuve is a popular one among the travelling circus and is now one of the oldest events on the calendar.

A hybrid street-come-permanent race track, it receives little use outside of the F1 weekend in terms of motorsport.

Ahead of this year's event, it was resurfaced with new kerbs also installed. Riding the kerbs has traditionally been a key element in producing a fast lap time around the venue.

The new surface is not expected to produce much in the way of graining come the race, with the bulk of the forces longitudinal rather than lateral.

There are few long, loaded corners and little highspeed content beyond the long straight approaching the final chicane.

Which team that plays to the favour of is uncertain. Red Bull Racing has looked vulnerable in the last three events and has been beaten in two of them.

Nonetheless, as it heads the championship, it must start the event as favourite ahead of McLaren and Ferrari.

Gains at Woking have progressively opened the performance envelope of its car, perhaps at the expense of some of its highspeed performance.

It remains to be seen exactly how that tradeoff works in Canada, though based on its performances in the opening eight races, there's no reason to believe it won't be competitive.

Ferrari has been less consistent but a constant threat towards the front.

Charles Leclerc broke his duck for the season and ended a two-year winless spell last time out, and Carlos Sainz is already a race winner this year.

Ferrari was fast in Monaco where dirty downforce is king, but how does that translate at a venue with greater emphasis on efficiency?

It was only third fastest in Imola and similarly in Miami, but they are markedly different venues.

Combined, it paints a fascinating background to the ninth round of the F1 season.

When is the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix

FRIDAY 7th JUNE Local time AEST Ferrari Challenge First Practice Session 08:55 – 09:25 22:55 – 23:25 Porsche Carrera Cup North America First Practice Session 10:00 – 10:40 00:00 – 00:40 Ferrari Challenge Second Practice Session 11:15 – 11:45 01:15 – 01:45 FORMULA 1 FIRST PRACTICE SESSION 13:30 – 14:30 03:30 – 04:30 Porsche Carrera Cup North America Second Practice Session 15:00 – 15:30 05:00 – 05:30 Ferrari Challenge Second Practice Session 15:00 – 15:30 05:00 – 05:30 FORMULA 1 SECOND PRACTICE SESSION 17:00 – 18:00 07:00 – 08:00 Ferrari Challenge Third Practice Session 18:30 – 18:50 08:30 – 08:50 SATURDAY 8th JUNE Ferrari Challenge First Qualifying Session 08:15 – 08:45 22:15 – 22:45 Porsche Carrera Cup North America Qualifying Session 09:15 – 09:45 23:15 – 23:45 Ferrari Challenge Second Qualifying Session 10:20 – 10:50 00:20 – 00:50 FORMULA 1 THIRD PRACTICE SESSION 12:30 – 13:30 02:30 – 03:30 Ferrari Challenge First Race (18 Laps or 30 Mins) 14:00 – 14:35 04:00 – 04:35 FORMULA 1 QUALIFYING SESSION 16:00 – 17:00 06:00 – 07:00 Porsche Carrera Cup North America First Race (40 Mins +1 Lap) 17:55 – 18:40 07:55 – 08:40 SUNDAY 9th JUNE Porsche Carrera Cup North America Second Race (40 Mins +1 Lap) 09:40 – 10:25 23:40 – 00:25 Ferrari Challenge Second Race (18 Laps or 30 Mins) 10:55 – 11:30 00:55 – 01:30 FORMULA 1 GRAND PRIX (70 LAPS OR 120 MINS) 14:00 – 16:00 04:00 – 06:00

How can I watch the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix

Channel: Fox Sports 506

Fox Sports is the only broadcaster carrying coverage of the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix.

There is no free-to-air coverage or highlights of the event in Australia.

Are there live updates I can follow from the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Speedcafe will carry live updates of all F1 sessions across the weekend with commentary, facts, and insight into the event as it unfolds.

Saturday, June 8

Practice 1, 03:00 AEST

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Practice 2, 06:45 AEST

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Sunday, June 9

Practice 3, 02:15 AEST

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Qualifying, 05:55 AEST

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Monday, June 10

Race, 03:55 AEST

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Can I stream the Canadian Grand Prix?

The Canadian Grand Prix will be broadcast live on subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo.

What tyre compounds are in use at the Canadian Grand Prix?

What is the weather for the Canadian Grand Prix?

Entry List

Num Driver Team 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 63 George Russell Mercedes 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 4 Lando Norris McLaren 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 23 Alex Albon Williams 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 3 Daniel Ricciardo RB 22 Yuki Tsunoda RB 77 Valtteri Bottas Sauber 24 Zhou Guanyu Sauber 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas

Drivers' Championship

Pos Driver Pts 1 Max Verstappen 169 2 Charles Leclerc 138 3 Lando Norris 113 4 Carlos Sainz 108 5 Sergio Perez 107 6 Oscar Piastri 71 7 George Russell 54 8 Lewis Hamilton 42 9 Fernando Alonso 33 10 Yuki Tsunoda 19 11 Lance Stroll 11 12 Nico Hulkenberg 6 13 Oliver Bearman 6 14 Daniel Ricciardo 5 15 Alex Albon 2 16 Esteban Ocon 1 17 Kevin Magnussen 1 18 Pierre Gasly 1 19 Zhou Guanyu 0 20 Valtteri Bottas 0 21 Logan Sargeant 0

Constructors' Championship