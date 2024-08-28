McLaren has the upperhand and is favourite among many observers to claim this year's constructors' championship over Red Bull Racing.

Last weekend's Dutch Grand Prix was arguably a turning point; at an established Red Bull stronghold, Lando Norris eased his way to a comfortable win over Max Verstappen.

It was arguably the race in which the needle officially swung in McLaren's favour and creates a tantalising run of nine races to see out the year with both the constructors' championship and drivers' championship still up for grabs.

Norris needs another strong result this weekend to drive home that advantage and continue eating away at Verstappen's advantage, while it seems only a matter of time before McLaren is ahead on the team's competition.

This weekend is also important for Mercedes, as it offers the first F1 weekend look at the man who'll likely replace Lewis Hamilton; Kimi Antonelli.

The young Italian is now old enough to hold a Super Licence and will take part in opening practice in place of Hamilton.

Mercedes has yet to confirm the teenager's promotion, but with few other options it seems inevitable that Antonelli is the squad's immediate post-Hamilton future.

Also on debut is Franco Colapinto, an late substitute for Logan Sargeant at Williams.

Having crashed during final practice in Zandvoort such that he missed qualifying, Sargeant's exit has been hastened by a team which has clearly grown weary of his lack of results.

It sounded out Red Bull in the hope of securing Liam Lawson, while Mick Schumacher was also a contender, but neither deal came to fruition.

Even still, such was Williams' desire to replace Sargeant that they've taken the plunge with the unproved Argentinian, who has been competing in F2 this season.

It means there are plenty of ongoing storylines up and down the grid, with Daniel Ricciardo's future still far from secure, so too that of Sergio Perez.

A highlight of the F1 season, the Italian Grand Prix promises to be one of the most enthralling of the season for its off-track developments as much as the on-track action.

When is the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix

FRIDAY 30th AUGUST Local time AEST FIA Formula 3 Practice Session 09:35 – 10:20 17:35 – 18:20 FIA Formula 2 Practice Session 11:00 – 11:45 19:00 – 19:45 FORMULA 1 FIRST PRACTICE SESSION 13:30 – 14:30 21:30 – 22:30 FIA Formula 3 Qualifying Session – Group A 15:00 – 15:13 23:00 – 23:13 FIA Formula 3 Qualifying Session – Group B 15:21 – 15:34 23:21 – 23:34 FIA Formula 2 Qualifying Session 16:00 – 16:30 00:00 – 00:30 FORMULA 1 SECOND PRACTICE SESSION 17:00 – 18:00 01:00 – 02:00 Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup Practice Session 18:30 – 19:15 02:30 – 03:15 SATURDAY 31st AUGUST FIA Formula 3 Sprint Race (18 Laps or 40 Mins +1 Lap) 09:30 – 10:15 17:30 – 18:15 Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup Qualifying Session 10:55 – 11:25 18:55 – 19:25 FORMULA 1 THIRD PRACTICE SESSION 12:30 – 13:30 20:30 – 21:30 FIA Formula 2 Sprint Race (21 Laps or 45 Mins +1 Lap) 14:15 – 15:05 22:15 – 23:05 FORMULA 1 QUALIFYING SESSION 16:00 – 17:00 00:00 – 01:00 SUNDAY 1st SEPTEMBER FIA Formula 3 Feature Race (22 Laps or 45 Mins +1 Lap) 08:35 -09:25 16:35 – 17:25 FIA Formula 2 Feature Race (30 Laps or 60 Mins +1 Lap) 10:05 – 11:10 18:05 – 19:10 Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup Race (15 Laps or 30 Mins) 12:05 – 12:40 20:05 – 20:40 FORMULA 1 GRAND PRIX (53 LAPS OR 120 MINS) 15:00 – 17:00 23:00 – 01:00

How can I watch the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix

Channel: Fox Sports 506

Fox Sports is the only broadcaster carrying coverage of the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix.

There is no free-to-air coverage or highlights of the event in Australia.

Friday, August 30

Practice 1, 21:00 AEST

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Saturday, August 31

Practice 2, 00:35 AEST

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Practice 3, 20:15 AEST

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Qualifying, 23:55 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Sunday, September 1

Race, 22:55 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Are there live updates I can follow from the Italian Grand Prix

Speedcafe will carry live updates of all F1 sessions across the weekend with commentary, facts, and insight into the event as it unfolds.

What tyre compounds are in use at the Italian Grand Prix?

What is the weather for the Italian Grand Prix?

Entry List

Num Driver Team 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 63 George Russell Mercedes 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 4 Lando Norris McLaren 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 23 Alex Albon Williams 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 3 Daniel Ricciardo RB 22 Yuki Tsunoda RB 77 Valtteri Bottas Sauber 24 Zhou Guanyu Sauber 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 42 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes

Drivers' Championship

Pos Driver Pts 1 Max Verstappen 295 2 Lando Norris 225 3 Charles Leclerc 192 4 Oscar Piastri 179 5 Carlos Sainz 172 6 Lewis Hamilton 154 7 Sergio Perez 139 8 George Russell 122 9 Fernando Alonso 50 10 Lance Stroll 24 11 Nico Hulkenberg 22 12 Yuki Tsunoda 22 13 Daniel Ricciardo 12 14 Pierre Gasly 8 15 Oliver Bearman 6 16 Esteban Ocon 5 17 Kevin Magnussen 5 18 Alex Albon 4 19 Zhou Guanyu 0 20 Logan Sargeant 0 21 Valtteri Bottas 0

Constructors' Championship