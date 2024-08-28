McLaren has the upperhand and is favourite among many observers to claim this year's constructors' championship over Red Bull Racing.
Last weekend's Dutch Grand Prix was arguably a turning point; at an established Red Bull stronghold, Lando Norris eased his way to a comfortable win over Max Verstappen.
It was arguably the race in which the needle officially swung in McLaren's favour and creates a tantalising run of nine races to see out the year with both the constructors' championship and drivers' championship still up for grabs.
Norris needs another strong result this weekend to drive home that advantage and continue eating away at Verstappen's advantage, while it seems only a matter of time before McLaren is ahead on the team's competition.
This weekend is also important for Mercedes, as it offers the first F1 weekend look at the man who'll likely replace Lewis Hamilton; Kimi Antonelli.
The young Italian is now old enough to hold a Super Licence and will take part in opening practice in place of Hamilton.
Mercedes has yet to confirm the teenager's promotion, but with few other options it seems inevitable that Antonelli is the squad's immediate post-Hamilton future.
Also on debut is Franco Colapinto, an late substitute for Logan Sargeant at Williams.
Having crashed during final practice in Zandvoort such that he missed qualifying, Sargeant's exit has been hastened by a team which has clearly grown weary of his lack of results.
It sounded out Red Bull in the hope of securing Liam Lawson, while Mick Schumacher was also a contender, but neither deal came to fruition.
Even still, such was Williams' desire to replace Sargeant that they've taken the plunge with the unproved Argentinian, who has been competing in F2 this season.
It means there are plenty of ongoing storylines up and down the grid, with Daniel Ricciardo's future still far from secure, so too that of Sergio Perez.
A highlight of the F1 season, the Italian Grand Prix promises to be one of the most enthralling of the season for its off-track developments as much as the on-track action.
When is the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix
|FRIDAY 30th AUGUST
|Local time
|AEST
|FIA Formula 3
|Practice Session
|09:35 – 10:20
|17:35 – 18:20
|FIA Formula 2
|Practice Session
|11:00 – 11:45
|19:00 – 19:45
|FORMULA 1
|FIRST PRACTICE SESSION
|13:30 – 14:30
|21:30 – 22:30
|FIA Formula 3
|Qualifying Session – Group A
|15:00 – 15:13
|23:00 – 23:13
|FIA Formula 3
|Qualifying Session – Group B
|15:21 – 15:34
|23:21 – 23:34
|FIA Formula 2
|Qualifying Session
|16:00 – 16:30
|00:00 – 00:30
|FORMULA 1
|SECOND PRACTICE SESSION
|17:00 – 18:00
|01:00 – 02:00
|Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup
|Practice Session
|18:30 – 19:15
|02:30 – 03:15
|SATURDAY 31st AUGUST
|FIA Formula 3
|Sprint Race (18 Laps or 40 Mins +1 Lap)
|09:30 – 10:15
|17:30 – 18:15
|Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup
|Qualifying Session
|10:55 – 11:25
|18:55 – 19:25
|FORMULA 1
|THIRD PRACTICE SESSION
|12:30 – 13:30
|20:30 – 21:30
|FIA Formula 2
|Sprint Race (21 Laps or 45 Mins +1 Lap)
|14:15 – 15:05
|22:15 – 23:05
|FORMULA 1
|QUALIFYING SESSION
|16:00 – 17:00
|00:00 – 01:00
|SUNDAY 1st SEPTEMBER
|FIA Formula 3
|Feature Race (22 Laps or 45 Mins +1 Lap)
|08:35 -09:25
|16:35 – 17:25
|FIA Formula 2
|Feature Race (30 Laps or 60 Mins +1 Lap)
|10:05 – 11:10
|18:05 – 19:10
|Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup
|Race (15 Laps or 30 Mins)
|12:05 – 12:40
|20:05 – 20:40
|FORMULA 1
|GRAND PRIX (53 LAPS OR 120 MINS)
|15:00 – 17:00
|23:00 – 01:00
How can I watch the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix
- Channel: Fox Sports 506
Fox Sports is the only broadcaster carrying coverage of the Formula 1 Italian Grand Prix.
There is no free-to-air coverage or highlights of the event in Australia.
Friday, August 30
Practice 1, 21:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Saturday, August 31
Practice 2, 00:35 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Practice 3, 20:15 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Qualifying, 23:55 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Sunday, September 1
Race, 22:55 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Are there live updates I can follow from the Italian Grand Prix
Speedcafe will carry live updates of all F1 sessions across the weekend with commentary, facts, and insight into the event as it unfolds.
What tyre compounds are in use at the Italian Grand Prix?
What is the weather for the Italian Grand Prix?
Entry List
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|RB
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|RB
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Sauber
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Sauber
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|42
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
Drivers' Championship
|Pos
|Driver
|Pts
|1
|Max Verstappen
|295
|2
|Lando Norris
|225
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|192
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|179
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|172
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|154
|7
|Sergio Perez
|139
|8
|George Russell
|122
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|50
|10
|Lance Stroll
|24
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|22
|12
|Yuki Tsunoda
|22
|13
|Daniel Ricciardo
|12
|14
|Pierre Gasly
|8
|15
|Oliver Bearman
|6
|16
|Esteban Ocon
|5
|17
|Kevin Magnussen
|5
|18
|Alex Albon
|4
|19
|Zhou Guanyu
|0
|20
|Logan Sargeant
|0
|21
|Valtteri Bottas
|0
Constructors' Championship
|Pos
|Constructor
|Pts
|1
|Red Bull Racing
|434
|2
|McLaren
|404
|3
|Ferrari
|370
|4
|Mercedes
|276
|5
|Aston Martin
|74
|6
|RB
|34
|7
|Haas
|27
|8
|Alpine
|13
|9
|Williams
|4
|10
|Sauber
|0