Max Verstappen wrapped up the drivers’ title in Las Vegas last weekend, but the constructors’ championship is still up for grabs.
Technically, the top three teams are all in contention, though with Sergio Perez still failing to fire, Red Bull Racing is realistically out of the game.
There are, however, just 24 points between Ferrari and McLaren and little more than a week left in the season.
Ferrari last won the competition in 2008, while McLaren’s most recent success was a decade earlier again.
The Scuderia is again among the favourites this weekend, though McLaren was strong in Losail last year suggesting it too will be a contender.
Oscar Piastri won the Sprint in 2023, passing the fading George Russell and withstanding pressure from Verstappen to take his first F1 win.
And what of Mercedes?
Its success in Vegas was, to a degree, unexpected, though the markers were there all weekend upon reflection.
Ahead of this weekend, there is renewed confidence, especially from Russell, and that’s despite the tyre troubles he suffered in last year’s Sprint.
In the race, we didn’t really see what Mercedes was capable off – Russell and Lewis Hamilton clashed at Turn 1, so that question mark also remains.
Can it be a factor again this weekend? Depending where it fits in, it could be a massive win for McLaren’s chances.
But, should it only be second fastest to Ferrari, and McLaren third best, the constructors’ championship could be turned on its head with one race remaining.
With the sprint format in use again this weekend, there’s only an hour for teams to understand and refine their packages.
When is the Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix
|FRIDAY 29th NOVEMBER
|Local time
|AEDT
|Porsche Carrera Cup Middle East
|Practice Session
|11:50 – 12:35
|19:50 – 20:35
|F1 Academy
|First Practice Session
|13:00 – 13:40
|21:00 – 21:40
|FIA Formula 2
|Practice Session
|14:05 – 14:50
|22:05 – 22:50
|FORMULA 1
|FIRST PRACTICE SESSION
|16:30 – 17:30
|00:30 – 01:30
|FIA Formula 2
|Qualifying Session
|19:10 – 19:40
|03:10 – 03:40
|FORMULA 1
|SPRINT QUALIFYING
|20:30 – 21:14
|04:30 – 05:14
|Porsche Carrera Cup Middle East
|Qualifying Session
|22:00 – 22:30
|06:00 – 06:30
|SATURDAY 30th NOVEMBER
|Porsche Carrera Cup Middle East
|First Race (11 Laps or 25 Mins)
|14:20 – 14:50
|22:20 – 22:50
|F1 Academy
|Qualifying Session
|15:20 – 15:50
|23:30 – 23:50
|FORMULA 1
|SPRINT (19 Laps or 60 Mins)
|17:00 – 17:30
|01:00 – 01:30
|FIA Formula 2
|Sprint Race (23 Mins or 45 Mins +1 Lap)
|19:20 – 20:10
|03:20 – 04:10
|FORMULA 1
|QUALIFYING SESSION
|21:00 – 22:00
|05:00 – 06:00
|F1 Academy
|First Race (14 Laps, Max 30 Mins +1 Lap)
|23:05 – 23:40
|07:05 – 07:40
|SUNDAY 1st DECEMBER
|Porsche Carrera Cup Middle East
|Second Race (11 Laps or 25 Mins)
|12:45 – 13:15
|20:45 – 21:15
|F1 Academy
|Second Race (14 Laps, Max 30 Mins +1 Lap)
|14:00 – 14:35
|22:00 – 22:35
|FIA Formula 2
|Feature Race (32 Laps or 60 Mins +1 Lap)
|15:20 – 16:25
|23:30 – 00:25
|FORMULA 1
|GRAND PRIX (57 LAPS OR 120 MINS)
|19:00 – 21:00
|03:00 – 05:00
How can I watch the Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix
- Channel: Fox Sports 506
Fox Sports is the only broadcaster carrying coverage of the Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix.
There is no free-to-air coverage or highlights of the event in Australia.
Saturday, November 30
Practice 1, 00:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Sprint Qualifying, 04:26 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Sunday, December 1
Sprint, 00:56 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Qualifying, 04:55 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Monday, December 2
Race, 02:55 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Are there live updates I can follow from the Qatar Grand Prix
Speedcafe will carry live updates of all F1 sessions across the weekend with commentary, facts, and insight into the event as it unfolds.
What tyre compounds are in use at the Qatar Grand Prix?
What is the weather for the Qatar Grand Prix?
Previous Winners
|Year
|Event
|Venue
|Winner
|Pole
|2021
|Qatar Grand Prix
|Losail
|Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-AMG F1 Team)
|Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
|2023
|Qatar Grand Prix
|Losail
|Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing)
|Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing)
Entry List
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|43
|Franco Colapinto
|Williams
|30
|Liam Lawson
|RB
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|RB
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Sauber
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Sauber
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
Drivers’ Championship
|Pos
|Driver
|Pts
|1
|Max Verstappen
|403
|2
|Lando Norris
|340
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|319
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|268
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|259
|6
|George Russell
|217
|7
|Lewis Hamilton
|208
|8
|Sergio Perez
|152
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|62
|10
|Nico Hulkenberg
|35
|11
|Yuki Tsunoda
|30
|12
|Pierre Gasly
|26
|13
|Lance Stroll
|24
|14
|Esteban Ocon
|23
|15
|Kevin Magnussen
|14
|16
|Alex Albon
|12
|17
|Daniel Ricciardo
|12
|18
|Oliver Bearman
|7
|19
|Franco Colapinto
|5
|20
|Liam Lawson
|4
|21
|Zhou Guanyu
|0
|22
|Logan Sargeant
|0
|23
|Valtteri Bottas
|0
Constructors’ Championship
|Pos
|Constructor
|Pts
|1
|McLaren
|608
|2
|Ferrari
|584
|3
|Red Bull Racing
|555
|4
|Mercedes
|425
|5
|Aston Martin
|86
|6
|Haas
|50
|7
|Alpine
|49
|8
|RB
|46
|9
|Williams
|17
|10
|Sauber
|0