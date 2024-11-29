Max Verstappen wrapped up the drivers’ title in Las Vegas last weekend, but the constructors’ championship is still up for grabs.

Technically, the top three teams are all in contention, though with Sergio Perez still failing to fire, Red Bull Racing is realistically out of the game.

There are, however, just 24 points between Ferrari and McLaren and little more than a week left in the season.

Ferrari last won the competition in 2008, while McLaren’s most recent success was a decade earlier again.

The Scuderia is again among the favourites this weekend, though McLaren was strong in Losail last year suggesting it too will be a contender.

Oscar Piastri won the Sprint in 2023, passing the fading George Russell and withstanding pressure from Verstappen to take his first F1 win.

And what of Mercedes?

Its success in Vegas was, to a degree, unexpected, though the markers were there all weekend upon reflection.

Ahead of this weekend, there is renewed confidence, especially from Russell, and that’s despite the tyre troubles he suffered in last year’s Sprint.

In the race, we didn’t really see what Mercedes was capable off – Russell and Lewis Hamilton clashed at Turn 1, so that question mark also remains.

Can it be a factor again this weekend? Depending where it fits in, it could be a massive win for McLaren’s chances.

But, should it only be second fastest to Ferrari, and McLaren third best, the constructors’ championship could be turned on its head with one race remaining.

With the sprint format in use again this weekend, there’s only an hour for teams to understand and refine their packages.

When is the Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix

FRIDAY 29th NOVEMBER Local time AEDT Porsche Carrera Cup Middle East Practice Session 11:50 – 12:35 19:50 – 20:35 F1 Academy First Practice Session 13:00 – 13:40 21:00 – 21:40 FIA Formula 2 Practice Session 14:05 – 14:50 22:05 – 22:50 FORMULA 1 FIRST PRACTICE SESSION 16:30 – 17:30 00:30 – 01:30 FIA Formula 2 Qualifying Session 19:10 – 19:40 03:10 – 03:40 FORMULA 1 SPRINT QUALIFYING 20:30 – 21:14 04:30 – 05:14 Porsche Carrera Cup Middle East Qualifying Session 22:00 – 22:30 06:00 – 06:30 SATURDAY 30th NOVEMBER Porsche Carrera Cup Middle East First Race (11 Laps or 25 Mins) 14:20 – 14:50 22:20 – 22:50 F1 Academy Qualifying Session 15:20 – 15:50 23:30 – 23:50 FORMULA 1 SPRINT (19 Laps or 60 Mins) 17:00 – 17:30 01:00 – 01:30 FIA Formula 2 Sprint Race (23 Mins or 45 Mins +1 Lap) 19:20 – 20:10 03:20 – 04:10 FORMULA 1 QUALIFYING SESSION 21:00 – 22:00 05:00 – 06:00 F1 Academy First Race (14 Laps, Max 30 Mins +1 Lap) 23:05 – 23:40 07:05 – 07:40 SUNDAY 1st DECEMBER Porsche Carrera Cup Middle East Second Race (11 Laps or 25 Mins) 12:45 – 13:15 20:45 – 21:15 F1 Academy Second Race (14 Laps, Max 30 Mins +1 Lap) 14:00 – 14:35 22:00 – 22:35 FIA Formula 2 Feature Race (32 Laps or 60 Mins +1 Lap) 15:20 – 16:25 23:30 – 00:25 FORMULA 1 GRAND PRIX (57 LAPS OR 120 MINS) 19:00 – 21:00 03:00 – 05:00

How can I watch the Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix

Channel: Fox Sports 506

Fox Sports is the only broadcaster carrying coverage of the Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix.

There is no free-to-air coverage or highlights of the event in Australia.

Saturday, November 30

Practice 1, 00:00 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Sprint Qualifying, 04:26 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Sunday, December 1

Sprint, 00:56 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Qualifying, 04:55 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Monday, December 2

Race, 02:55 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Are there live updates I can follow from the Qatar Grand Prix

Speedcafe will carry live updates of all F1 sessions across the weekend with commentary, facts, and insight into the event as it unfolds.

What tyre compounds are in use at the Qatar Grand Prix?

What is the weather for the Qatar Grand Prix?

Previous Winners

Year Event Venue Winner Pole 2021 Qatar Grand Prix Losail Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-AMG F1 Team) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 2023 Qatar Grand Prix Losail Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing) Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing)

Entry List

Num Driver Team 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 63 George Russell Mercedes 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 4 Lando Norris McLaren 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 23 Alex Albon Williams 43 Franco Colapinto Williams 30 Liam Lawson RB 22 Yuki Tsunoda RB 77 Valtteri Bottas Sauber 24 Zhou Guanyu Sauber 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas

Drivers’ Championship

Pos Driver Pts 1 Max Verstappen 403 2 Lando Norris 340 3 Charles Leclerc 319 4 Oscar Piastri 268 5 Carlos Sainz 259 6 George Russell 217 7 Lewis Hamilton 208 8 Sergio Perez 152 9 Fernando Alonso 62 10 Nico Hulkenberg 35 11 Yuki Tsunoda 30 12 Pierre Gasly 26 13 Lance Stroll 24 14 Esteban Ocon 23 15 Kevin Magnussen 14 16 Alex Albon 12 17 Daniel Ricciardo 12 18 Oliver Bearman 7 19 Franco Colapinto 5 20 Liam Lawson 4 21 Zhou Guanyu 0 22 Logan Sargeant 0 23 Valtteri Bottas 0

Constructors’ Championship