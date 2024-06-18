Verstappen and Red Bull Racing may hold handy advantages in both championships, but that fails to reflect the current on-track picture.

In Canada, the championship leader was forced to work hard for victory, his sixth of the season and a result that came off the back of his worst finish of 2024 in Monaco.

Meanwhile, McLaren looks a greater threat than it ever has. Bouyed by Lando Norris' Miami win and its best podium run since 2012, the Woking squad heads into Spain a genuine contender for victory.

There are upgrades coming too for Norris and team-mate Oscar Piastri, and given the performance McLaren's designers have managed to bolt on over the past 12 months, that could propel the squad to the very front of the pack.

Of course, Red Bull Racing, Ferrari, and Mercedes haven't been twiddling their thumbs and there have been positive signs from the latter in recent races.

Much was made of the new front wing introduced for George Russell in Monaco as he and Lewis Hamilton featured towards the front of the race in Canada.

It remains to be seen how genuine that pace is, and the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya circuit is an ideal test to find that out.

Ferrari remains inconsistent but has won two races this year already. When the track suits the car, it's a firm contender. The question is, how will hit work in Spain?

That's the backdrop against which the championship heads into Round 10 of the season; Red Bull Racing in control but with a serious and increasing challenge from McLaren, the possible threat of Ferrari, and the promise of more from Mercedes.

When is the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix

FRIDAY 21st JUNE Local time AEST F1 Academy Practice Session 08:50 – 09:30 16:50 – 17:30 FIA Formula 3 Practice Session 09:55 – 10:40 17:55 – 18:40 FIA Formula 2 Practice Session 11:05 – 11:50 19:05 – 19:50 FORMULA 1 FIRST PRACTICE SESSION 13:30 – 14:30 21:30 – 22:30 FIA Formula 3 Qualifying Session 15:00 – 15:30 23:00 – 23:30 FIA Formula 2 Qualifying Session 15:55 – 16:25 23:55 – 00:25 FORMULA 1 SECOND PRACTICE SESSION 17:00 – 18:00 01:00 – 02:00 F1 Academy Qualifying Session 18:30 – 19:00 02:30 – 03:00 SATURDAY 22nd JUNE FIA Formula 3 Sprint Race (21 Laps or 40 Mins +1 Lap) 10:40 – 11:25 18:40 – 19:25 FORMULA 1 THIRD PRACTICE SESSION 12:30 – 13:30 20:30 – 21:30 FIA Formula 2 Sprint Race (26 Laps or 45 Mins +1 Lap) 14:15 – 15:05 22:15 – 23:05 FORMULA 1 QUALIFYING SESSION 16:00 – 17:00 00:00 – 01:00 F1 Academy First Race (16 Laps Max 30 Mins +1 Lap) 18:00 – 18:35 02:00 – 02:35 SUNDAY 23rd JUNE F1 Academy Second Race (16 Laps Max 30 Mins +1 Lap) 08:50 – 09:25 16:50 – 17:25 FIA Formula 3 Feature Race (25 Laps or 45 Mins +1 Lap) 10:05 – 10:55 18:05 – 18:55 FIA Formula 2 Feature Race (37 Laps or 60 Mins +1 Lap) 11:35 – 12:40 19:35 – 20:40 FORMULA 1 GRAND PRIX (66 LAPS OR 120 MINS) 15:00 – 17:00 23:00 – 01:00

How can I watch the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix

Channel: Fox Sports 506

Fox Sports is the only broadcaster carrying coverage of the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix.

There is no free-to-air coverage or highlights of the event in Australia.

Are there live updates I can follow from the Spanish Grand Prix

Speedcafe will carry live updates of all F1 sessions across the weekend with commentary, facts, and insight into the event as it unfolds.

Friday, June 21

Practice 1, 21:00 AEST

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Saturday, June 22

Practice 2, 00:35 AEST

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Practice 3, 20:15 AEST

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Qualifying, 23:55 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Sunday, May 19

Race, 22:55 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Can I stream the Spanish Grand Prix?

The Spanish Grand Prix will be broadcast live on subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo.

Entry List

Num Driver Team 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 63 George Russell Mercedes 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 4 Lando Norris McLaren 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 23 Alex Albon Williams 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 3 Daniel Ricciardo RB 22 Yuki Tsunoda RB 77 Valtteri Bottas Sauber 24 Zhou Guanyu Sauber 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 50 Oliver Bearman Haas

Drivers' Championship

Pos Driver Pts 1 Max Verstappen 194 2 Charles Leclerc 138 3 Lando Norris 131 4 Carlos Sainz 108 5 Sergio Perez 107 6 Oscar Piastri 81 7 George Russell 69 8 Lewis Hamilton 55 9 Fernando Alonso 41 10 Yuki Tsunoda 19 11 Lance Stroll 17 12 Daniel Ricciardo 9 13 Nico Hulkenberg 6 14 Oliver Bearman 6 15 Pierre Gasly 3 16 Alex Albon 2 17 Esteban Ocon 2 18 Kevin Magnussen 1 19 Zhou Guanyu 0 20 Valtteri Bottas 0 21 Logan Sargeant 0

Constructors' Championship