Verstappen and Red Bull Racing may hold handy advantages in both championships, but that fails to reflect the current on-track picture.
In Canada, the championship leader was forced to work hard for victory, his sixth of the season and a result that came off the back of his worst finish of 2024 in Monaco.
Meanwhile, McLaren looks a greater threat than it ever has. Bouyed by Lando Norris' Miami win and its best podium run since 2012, the Woking squad heads into Spain a genuine contender for victory.
There are upgrades coming too for Norris and team-mate Oscar Piastri, and given the performance McLaren's designers have managed to bolt on over the past 12 months, that could propel the squad to the very front of the pack.
Of course, Red Bull Racing, Ferrari, and Mercedes haven't been twiddling their thumbs and there have been positive signs from the latter in recent races.
Much was made of the new front wing introduced for George Russell in Monaco as he and Lewis Hamilton featured towards the front of the race in Canada.
It remains to be seen how genuine that pace is, and the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya circuit is an ideal test to find that out.
Ferrari remains inconsistent but has won two races this year already. When the track suits the car, it's a firm contender. The question is, how will hit work in Spain?
That's the backdrop against which the championship heads into Round 10 of the season; Red Bull Racing in control but with a serious and increasing challenge from McLaren, the possible threat of Ferrari, and the promise of more from Mercedes.
When is the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix
|FRIDAY 21st JUNE
|Local time
|AEST
|F1 Academy
|Practice Session
|08:50 – 09:30
|16:50 – 17:30
|FIA Formula 3
|Practice Session
|09:55 – 10:40
|17:55 – 18:40
|FIA Formula 2
|Practice Session
|11:05 – 11:50
|19:05 – 19:50
|FORMULA 1
|FIRST PRACTICE SESSION
|13:30 – 14:30
|21:30 – 22:30
|FIA Formula 3
|Qualifying Session
|15:00 – 15:30
|23:00 – 23:30
|FIA Formula 2
|Qualifying Session
|15:55 – 16:25
|23:55 – 00:25
|FORMULA 1
|SECOND PRACTICE SESSION
|17:00 – 18:00
|01:00 – 02:00
|F1 Academy
|Qualifying Session
|18:30 – 19:00
|02:30 – 03:00
|SATURDAY 22nd JUNE
|FIA Formula 3
|Sprint Race (21 Laps or 40 Mins +1 Lap)
|10:40 – 11:25
|18:40 – 19:25
|FORMULA 1
|THIRD PRACTICE SESSION
|12:30 – 13:30
|20:30 – 21:30
|FIA Formula 2
|Sprint Race (26 Laps or 45 Mins +1 Lap)
|14:15 – 15:05
|22:15 – 23:05
|FORMULA 1
|QUALIFYING SESSION
|16:00 – 17:00
|00:00 – 01:00
|F1 Academy
|First Race (16 Laps Max 30 Mins +1 Lap)
|18:00 – 18:35
|02:00 – 02:35
|SUNDAY 23rd JUNE
|F1 Academy
|Second Race (16 Laps Max 30 Mins +1 Lap)
|08:50 – 09:25
|16:50 – 17:25
|FIA Formula 3
|Feature Race (25 Laps or 45 Mins +1 Lap)
|10:05 – 10:55
|18:05 – 18:55
|FIA Formula 2
|Feature Race (37 Laps or 60 Mins +1 Lap)
|11:35 – 12:40
|19:35 – 20:40
|FORMULA 1
|GRAND PRIX (66 LAPS OR 120 MINS)
|15:00 – 17:00
|23:00 – 01:00
How can I watch the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix
- Channel: Fox Sports 506
Fox Sports is the only broadcaster carrying coverage of the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix.
There is no free-to-air coverage or highlights of the event in Australia.
Are there live updates I can follow from the Spanish Grand Prix
Speedcafe will carry live updates of all F1 sessions across the weekend with commentary, facts, and insight into the event as it unfolds.
Friday, June 21
Practice 1, 21:00 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Saturday, June 22
Practice 2, 00:35 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Practice 3, 20:15 AEST
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Qualifying, 23:55 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Sunday, May 19
Race, 22:55 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Can I stream the Spanish Grand Prix?
The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix will be broadcast live on subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo.
What tyre compounds are in use at the Spanish Grand Prix?
What is the weather for the Spanish Grand Prix?
Entry List
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|RB
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|RB
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Sauber
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Sauber
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|50
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
Drivers' Championship
|Pos
|Driver
|Pts
|1
|Max Verstappen
|194
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|138
|3
|Lando Norris
|131
|4
|Carlos Sainz
|108
|5
|Sergio Perez
|107
|6
|Oscar Piastri
|81
|7
|George Russell
|69
|8
|Lewis Hamilton
|55
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|41
|10
|Yuki Tsunoda
|19
|11
|Lance Stroll
|17
|12
|Daniel Ricciardo
|9
|13
|Nico Hulkenberg
|6
|14
|Oliver Bearman
|6
|15
|Pierre Gasly
|3
|16
|Alex Albon
|2
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|2
|18
|Kevin Magnussen
|1
|19
|Zhou Guanyu
|0
|20
|Valtteri Bottas
|0
|21
|Logan Sargeant
|0
Constructors' Championship
|Pos
|Constructor
|Pts
|1
|Red Bull Racing
|301
|2
|Ferrari
|252
|3
|McLaren
|212
|4
|Mercedes
|124
|5
|Aston Martin
|58
|6
|RB
|28
|7
|Haas
|7
|8
|Alpine
|5
|9
|Williams
|2
|10
|Sauber
|0