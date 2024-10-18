The Circuit of The Americas hosts F1 as it cranks back into life after a second mid-season break.

And it does so with two championship battles alive; Lando Norris remains an outside chance of overhauling Max Verstappen, while McLaren holds a 41-point advantage in the constructors’ championship.

With just six races remaining, and three sprints, every race, be it short or long, now matters.

A strong weekend for Red Bull Racing could see Verstappen all but secure his fourth world title, while the team will be hoping to reel in McLaren ahead.

It has developments to help it, a package it has claimed is targeted at solving the balance issues that have hampered its performance in the recent past.

Why this package will work and others haven’t is anyone’s guess, and the veracity of the team’s claims will only become clear as the weekend progresses.

Should Red Bull Racing rediscover its mojo, the constructors’ battle could quickly heat up. If it doesn’t, the drivers’ title remains a distinct possibility for Norris.

Seemingly whichever way the upgrades go, it will apply pressure to one championship or another.

It’s McLaren’s job to carry on with what it’s been doing, which is delivering upgrades that consistently add performance as both Norris and Oscar Piastri continue scoring strong results.

In Singapore, Norris was supreme and dominated the race. Piastri too was fast but his Sunday prospects were hurt by a scrappy qualifying lap that left him behind the two Mercedes on a track that is difficult to pass on.

Circuit of The Americas promises to be more open in that respect, though qualifying position and delivering the result the car is capable of are essential for all involved.

And that goes to Ferrari too as it sits third in the constructors’ championship, just 34 points back from Red Bull Racing. Could the once-runaway points leaders slump to third by Abu Dhabi?

Elsewhere, this weekend marks the return of Liam Lawson to the F1 grid, this time on a full-time basis.

He replaces Daniel Ricciardo at RB, the Australia’s career having come to an abrupt end following the Singapore Grand Prix.

It’s a big ask for Lawson to step in and deliver when Ricciardo couldn’t, but that is what is expected of him.

Points are the target, perhaps not in the US as he’ll have a grid penalty to contend with, but as he auditions for a drive alongside Verstappen next season, he needs to deliver big results.

Not that it’s immediately essential and this weekend is a good way to ease into things, not that the pressure will be any less.

With a grid penalty coming his way, it dampens expectations and affords him a weekend where he can focus more on learning the car, the team, the systems, and shaking off a bit of rust given it’s the better part of a year since he’s raced.

It promises to be an enthralling weekend with intrigue at the front, in the middle with Lawson, and the return of Toyota which now has a technical relationship with Haas.

And we haven’t even mentioned Sauber, Valtteri Bottas, or Franco Colapinto…

When is the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix

FRIDAY 18th OCTOBER Local time AEDT Masters Historic Practice Session 09:10 – 09:35 01:10 – 01:35 Masters Endurance Legends First Qualifying Session 10:20 – 10:50 02:20 – 02:50 FORMULA 1 FIRST PRACTICE SESSION 12:30 – 13:30 04:30 – 05:30 Porsche Carrera Cup North America Practice Session 14:35 – 15:05 06:35 – 07:05 Masters Historic Qualifying Session 15:30 – 15:55 07:30 – 07:55 FORMULA 1 SPRINT QUALIFYING 16:30 – 17:14 08:30 – 09:14 Masters Endurance Legends Second Qualifying Session 18:00 – 18:30 10:00 – 10:30 SATURDAY 19th OCTOBER Porsche Carrera Cup North America Qualifying Session 09:50 – 10:20 01:50 – 02:20 Masters Endurance Legends First Race (35 Mins +1 Lap) 10:45 – 11:25 02:45 – 03:25 FORMULA 1 SPRINT (19 Laps or 60 Mins) 13:00 – 13:30 05:00 – 05:30 Masters Historic First Race (20 Mins +1 Lap) 14:40 – 15:05 06:40 – 07:05 Porsche Carrera Cup North America First Race (35 Mins) 15:40 – 16:20 07:40 – 08:20 FORMULA 1 QUALIFYING SESSION 17:00 – 18:00 09:00 – 10:00 SUNDAY 20th OCTOBER Masters Endurance Legends Second Race (35 Mins +1 Lap) 08:30 – 09:10 00:30 – 01:10 Masters Historic Second Race (20 Mins +1 Lap) 10:00 – 10:25 02:00 – 02:25 Porsche Carrera Cup North America Second Race (35 Mins) 11:00 – 11:40 03:00 – 03:40 FORMULA 1 GRAND PRIX (56 LAPS OR 120 MINS) 14:00 – 16:00 06:00 – 08:00

How can I watch the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix

Channel: Fox Sports 506 and Fox Sports 505

Fox Sports is the only broadcaster carrying coverage of the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix.

There is no free-to-air coverage or highlights of the event in Australia.

Saturday, October 19

Practice 1, 04:00 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Sprint Shootout, 08:26 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 505), Kayo Sports

Sunday, October 20

Sprint, 04:56 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Qualifying, 08:55 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Monday, October 21

Race, 05:55 AEDT

Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports

Previous Winners

Year Winner Team Pole Position 1959 Bruce McLaren Cooper Car Company Stirling Moss (Walker Racing Team) 1960 Stirling Moss RRC Walker Racing Team Stirling Moss (Walker Racing Team) 1961 Innes Ireland Team Lotus Jack Brabham (Cooper Car Company) 1962 Jim Clark Team Lotus Jim Clark (Team Lotus) 1963 Graham Hill British Racing Motors Graham Hill (BRM) 1964 Graham Hill British Racing Motors Jim Clark (Team Lotus) 1965 Graham Hill British Racing Motors Graham Hill (BRM) 1966 Jim Clark Team Lotus Jack Brabham (Brabham) 1967 Jim Clark Team Lotus Graham Hill (Team Lotus) 1968 Jackie Stewart Matra International Mario Andretti (Team Lotus) 1969 Jochen Rindt Team Lotus Jochen Rindt (Team Lotus) 1970 Emerson Fittipaldi Team Lotus Jacky Ickx (Scuderia Ferrari) 1971 Francois Cevert Tyrrell Racing Jackie Stewart (Tyrrell) 1972 Jackie Stewart Tyrrell Racing Jackie Stewart (Tyrrell) 1973 Ronnie Peterson Team Lotus Ronnie Peterson (Team Lotus) 1974 Carlos Reutemann Motor Racing Developments Ronnie Peterson (Team Lotus) 1975 Niki Lauda Scuderia Ferrari Niki Lauda (Scuderia Ferrari) 1976 James Hunt McLaren James Hunt (McLaren) 1977 James Hunt McLaren James Hunt (McLaren) 1978 Carlos Reutemann Scuderia Ferrari Mario Andretti (Team Lotus) 1979 Gilles Villeneuve Scuderia Ferrari Alan Jones (Williams Grand Prix Engineering) 1980 Alan Jones Williams Grand Prix Engineering Bruno Giacomelli (Alfa Romeo) 1989 Alain Prost McLaren Ayrton Senna (McLaren) 1990 Ayrton Senna McLaren Gerhard Berger (McLaren) 1991 Ayrton Senna McLaren Ayrton Senna (McLaren) 2000 Michael Schumacher Scuderia Ferrari Michael Schumacher (Scuderia Ferrari) 2001 Mika Hakkinen McLaren Michael Schumacher (Scuderia Ferrari) 2002 Rubens Barrichello Scuderia Ferrari Michael Schumacher (Scuderia Ferrari) 2003 Michael Schumacher Scuderia Ferrari Kimi Raikkonen (McLaren) 2004 Michael Schumacher Scuderia Ferrari Rubens Barrichello (Scuderia Ferrari) 2005 Michael Schumacher Scuderia Ferrari Jarno Trulli (Renault F1 Team) 2006 Michael Schumacher Scuderia Ferrari Michael Schumacher (Scuderia Ferrari) 2007 Lewis Hamilton McLaren Lewis Hamilton (McLaren) 2012 Lewis Hamilton McLaren Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing) 2013 Sebastian Vettel Red Bull Racing Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing) 2014 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team Nico Rosberg (Mercedes) 2015 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team Nico Rosberg (Mercedes) 2016 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 2017 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes-AMG F1 Team Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 2018 Kimi Raikkonen Scuderia Ferrari Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) 2019 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes-AMG F1 Team Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) 2021 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing) 2022 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing Carlos Sainz (Scuderia Ferrari) 2023 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing Charles Leclerc (Scuderia Ferrari)

Entry List

Num Driver Team 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull Racing 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull Racing 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 63 George Russell Mercedes 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 4 Lando Norris McLaren 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 23 Alex Albon Williams 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 30 Liam Lawson RB 22 Yuki Tsunoda RB 77 Valtteri Bottas Sauber 24 Zhou Guanyu Sauber 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas

Drivers’ Championship

Pos Driver Pts 1 Max Verstappen 331 2 Lando Norris 279 3 Charles Leclerc 245 4 Oscar Piastri 237 5 Carlos Sainz 190 6 Lewis Hamilton 174 7 George Russell 155 8 Sergio Perez 144 9 Fernando Alonso 62 10 Nico Hulkenberg 24 11 Lance Stroll 24 12 Yuki Tsunoda 22 13 Daniel Ricciardo 13 14 Alex Albon 12 15 Pierre Gasly 8 16 Oliver Bearman 7 17 Kevin Magnussen 6 18 Esteban Ocon 5 19 Franco Colapinto 4 20 Zhou Guanyu 0 21 Logan Sargeant 0 22 Valtteri Bottas 0

