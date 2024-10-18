The Circuit of The Americas hosts F1 as it cranks back into life after a second mid-season break.
And it does so with two championship battles alive; Lando Norris remains an outside chance of overhauling Max Verstappen, while McLaren holds a 41-point advantage in the constructors’ championship.
With just six races remaining, and three sprints, every race, be it short or long, now matters.
A strong weekend for Red Bull Racing could see Verstappen all but secure his fourth world title, while the team will be hoping to reel in McLaren ahead.
It has developments to help it, a package it has claimed is targeted at solving the balance issues that have hampered its performance in the recent past.
Why this package will work and others haven’t is anyone’s guess, and the veracity of the team’s claims will only become clear as the weekend progresses.
Should Red Bull Racing rediscover its mojo, the constructors’ battle could quickly heat up. If it doesn’t, the drivers’ title remains a distinct possibility for Norris.
Seemingly whichever way the upgrades go, it will apply pressure to one championship or another.
It’s McLaren’s job to carry on with what it’s been doing, which is delivering upgrades that consistently add performance as both Norris and Oscar Piastri continue scoring strong results.
In Singapore, Norris was supreme and dominated the race. Piastri too was fast but his Sunday prospects were hurt by a scrappy qualifying lap that left him behind the two Mercedes on a track that is difficult to pass on.
Circuit of The Americas promises to be more open in that respect, though qualifying position and delivering the result the car is capable of are essential for all involved.
And that goes to Ferrari too as it sits third in the constructors’ championship, just 34 points back from Red Bull Racing. Could the once-runaway points leaders slump to third by Abu Dhabi?
Elsewhere, this weekend marks the return of Liam Lawson to the F1 grid, this time on a full-time basis.
He replaces Daniel Ricciardo at RB, the Australia’s career having come to an abrupt end following the Singapore Grand Prix.
It’s a big ask for Lawson to step in and deliver when Ricciardo couldn’t, but that is what is expected of him.
Points are the target, perhaps not in the US as he’ll have a grid penalty to contend with, but as he auditions for a drive alongside Verstappen next season, he needs to deliver big results.
Not that it’s immediately essential and this weekend is a good way to ease into things, not that the pressure will be any less.
With a grid penalty coming his way, it dampens expectations and affords him a weekend where he can focus more on learning the car, the team, the systems, and shaking off a bit of rust given it’s the better part of a year since he’s raced.
It promises to be an enthralling weekend with intrigue at the front, in the middle with Lawson, and the return of Toyota which now has a technical relationship with Haas.
And we haven’t even mentioned Sauber, Valtteri Bottas, or Franco Colapinto…
When is the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix
|FRIDAY 18th OCTOBER
|Local time
|AEDT
|Masters Historic
|Practice Session
|09:10 – 09:35
|01:10 – 01:35
|Masters Endurance Legends
|First Qualifying Session
|10:20 – 10:50
|02:20 – 02:50
|FORMULA 1
|FIRST PRACTICE SESSION
|12:30 – 13:30
|04:30 – 05:30
|Porsche Carrera Cup North America
|Practice Session
|14:35 – 15:05
|06:35 – 07:05
|Masters Historic
|Qualifying Session
|15:30 – 15:55
|07:30 – 07:55
|FORMULA 1
|SPRINT QUALIFYING
|16:30 – 17:14
|08:30 – 09:14
|Masters Endurance Legends
|Second Qualifying Session
|18:00 – 18:30
|10:00 – 10:30
|SATURDAY 19th OCTOBER
|Porsche Carrera Cup North America
|Qualifying Session
|09:50 – 10:20
|01:50 – 02:20
|Masters Endurance Legends
|First Race (35 Mins +1 Lap)
|10:45 – 11:25
|02:45 – 03:25
|FORMULA 1
|SPRINT (19 Laps or 60 Mins)
|13:00 – 13:30
|05:00 – 05:30
|Masters Historic
|First Race (20 Mins +1 Lap)
|14:40 – 15:05
|06:40 – 07:05
|Porsche Carrera Cup North America
|First Race (35 Mins)
|15:40 – 16:20
|07:40 – 08:20
|FORMULA 1
|QUALIFYING SESSION
|17:00 – 18:00
|09:00 – 10:00
|SUNDAY 20th OCTOBER
|Masters Endurance Legends
|Second Race (35 Mins +1 Lap)
|08:30 – 09:10
|00:30 – 01:10
|Masters Historic
|Second Race (20 Mins +1 Lap)
|10:00 – 10:25
|02:00 – 02:25
|Porsche Carrera Cup North America
|Second Race (35 Mins)
|11:00 – 11:40
|03:00 – 03:40
|FORMULA 1
|GRAND PRIX (56 LAPS OR 120 MINS)
|14:00 – 16:00
|06:00 – 08:00
How can I watch the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix
- Channel: Fox Sports 506 and Fox Sports 505
Fox Sports is the only broadcaster carrying coverage of the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix.
There is no free-to-air coverage or highlights of the event in Australia.
Saturday, October 19
Practice 1, 04:00 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Sprint Shootout, 08:26 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 505), Kayo Sports
Sunday, October 20
Sprint, 04:56 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Qualifying, 08:55 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Monday, October 21
Race, 05:55 AEDT
Fox Sports (Channel 506), Kayo Sports
Are there live updates I can follow from the United States Grand Prix
Speedcafe will carry live updates of all F1 sessions across the weekend with commentary, facts, and insight into the event as it unfolds.
What tyre compounds are in use at the United States Grand Prix?
What is the weather for the United States Grand Prix?
Previous Winners
|Year
|Winner
|Team
|Pole Position
|1959
|Bruce McLaren
|Cooper Car Company
|Stirling Moss (Walker Racing Team)
|1960
|Stirling Moss
|RRC Walker Racing Team
|Stirling Moss (Walker Racing Team)
|1961
|Innes Ireland
|Team Lotus
|Jack Brabham (Cooper Car Company)
|1962
|Jim Clark
|Team Lotus
|Jim Clark (Team Lotus)
|1963
|Graham Hill
|British Racing Motors
|Graham Hill (BRM)
|1964
|Graham Hill
|British Racing Motors
|Jim Clark (Team Lotus)
|1965
|Graham Hill
|British Racing Motors
|Graham Hill (BRM)
|1966
|Jim Clark
|Team Lotus
|Jack Brabham (Brabham)
|1967
|Jim Clark
|Team Lotus
|Graham Hill (Team Lotus)
|1968
|Jackie Stewart
|Matra International
|Mario Andretti (Team Lotus)
|1969
|Jochen Rindt
|Team Lotus
|Jochen Rindt (Team Lotus)
|1970
|Emerson Fittipaldi
|Team Lotus
|Jacky Ickx (Scuderia Ferrari)
|1971
|Francois Cevert
|Tyrrell Racing
|Jackie Stewart (Tyrrell)
|1972
|Jackie Stewart
|Tyrrell Racing
|Jackie Stewart (Tyrrell)
|1973
|Ronnie Peterson
|Team Lotus
|Ronnie Peterson (Team Lotus)
|1974
|Carlos Reutemann
|Motor Racing Developments
|Ronnie Peterson (Team Lotus)
|1975
|Niki Lauda
|Scuderia Ferrari
|Niki Lauda (Scuderia Ferrari)
|1976
|James Hunt
|McLaren
|James Hunt (McLaren)
|1977
|James Hunt
|McLaren
|James Hunt (McLaren)
|1978
|Carlos Reutemann
|Scuderia Ferrari
|Mario Andretti (Team Lotus)
|1979
|Gilles Villeneuve
|Scuderia Ferrari
|Alan Jones (Williams Grand Prix Engineering)
|1980
|Alan Jones
|Williams Grand Prix Engineering
|Bruno Giacomelli (Alfa Romeo)
|1989
|Alain Prost
|McLaren
|Ayrton Senna (McLaren)
|1990
|Ayrton Senna
|McLaren
|Gerhard Berger (McLaren)
|1991
|Ayrton Senna
|McLaren
|Ayrton Senna (McLaren)
|2000
|Michael Schumacher
|Scuderia Ferrari
|Michael Schumacher (Scuderia Ferrari)
|2001
|Mika Hakkinen
|McLaren
|Michael Schumacher (Scuderia Ferrari)
|2002
|Rubens Barrichello
|Scuderia Ferrari
|Michael Schumacher (Scuderia Ferrari)
|2003
|Michael Schumacher
|Scuderia Ferrari
|Kimi Raikkonen (McLaren)
|2004
|Michael Schumacher
|Scuderia Ferrari
|Rubens Barrichello (Scuderia Ferrari)
|2005
|Michael Schumacher
|Scuderia Ferrari
|Jarno Trulli (Renault F1 Team)
|2006
|Michael Schumacher
|Scuderia Ferrari
|Michael Schumacher (Scuderia Ferrari)
|2007
|Lewis Hamilton
|McLaren
|Lewis Hamilton (McLaren)
|2012
|Lewis Hamilton
|McLaren
|Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing)
|2013
|Sebastian Vettel
|Red Bull Racing
|Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull Racing)
|2014
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)
|2015
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)
|2016
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
|2017
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
|2018
|Kimi Raikkonen
|Scuderia Ferrari
|Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
|2019
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
|Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)
|2021
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing)
|2022
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|Carlos Sainz (Scuderia Ferrari)
|2023
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|Charles Leclerc (Scuderia Ferrari)
Entry List
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull Racing
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull Racing
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|30
|Liam Lawson
|RB
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|RB
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Sauber
|24
|Zhou Guanyu
|Sauber
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
Drivers’ Championship
|Pos
|Driver
|Pts
|1
|Max Verstappen
|331
|2
|Lando Norris
|279
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|245
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|237
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|190
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|174
|7
|George Russell
|155
|8
|Sergio Perez
|144
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|62
|10
|Nico Hulkenberg
|24
|11
|Lance Stroll
|24
|12
|Yuki Tsunoda
|22
|13
|Daniel Ricciardo
|13
|14
|Alex Albon
|12
|15
|Pierre Gasly
|8
|16
|Oliver Bearman
|7
|17
|Kevin Magnussen
|6
|18
|Esteban Ocon
|5
|19
|Franco Colapinto
|4
|20
|Zhou Guanyu
|0
|21
|Logan Sargeant
|0
|22
|Valtteri Bottas
|0
Constructors’ Championship
|Pos
|Constructor
|Pts
|1
|McLaren
|516
|2
|Red Bull Racing
|475
|3
|Ferrari
|441
|4
|Mercedes
|329
|5
|Aston Martin
|86
|6
|RB
|35
|7
|Haas
|31
|8
|Williams
|16
|9
|Alpine
|13
|10
|Sauber
|0