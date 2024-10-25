Supercars hits the streets of Surfers Paradise this weekend for what promises to be a spectacular penultimate round of the season.

Will Brown’s impressive enduro campaign means he has one hand on the championship trophy and a clean weekend on the Gold Coast would leave him well-placed heading to Adelaide next month.

On the flip side, contenders Broc Feeney and Chaz Mostert will be taking a flat-out approach as they look to close the gap to Brown and keep the title fight alive.

Featured Videos

The Gold Coast 500 will be contested across a pair of gruelling 250-kilometre races, one each on Saturday and Sunday.

The formats for both of those days are similar with the grids set with a qualifying session and then a Top 10 Shootout on both days.

When is the Gold Coast 500?

Track action for Gold Coast 500 kicks off on Friday with two 40-minute practice sessions, the first starting at 12:30pm AEST and the second at 3:35pm AEST.

On Saturday it is straight into qualifying for Race 1 at 11am AEST before the top 10 do battle for pole in the Shootout at 12:35pm AEST.

The first race of the weekend then starts at 3:15pm AEST.

On Sunday qualifying is at 10:10am AEST, the Shootout at 11:35am AEST and the race at 2:15pm AEST.

Friday October 25

12:30-13:10 Supercars – Practice 1

15:35-16:15 Supercars – Practice 2

Saturday October 26

11:00-11:15 Supercars – Qualifying (Race 1)

12:35-13:05 Supercars – Top 10 Shootout (Race 1)

15:15-17:18 Supercars – Race 1

Sunday October 27

10:10-10:25 Supercars – Qualifying (Race 2)

11:35-12:05 Supercars – Top 10 Shootout (Race 2)

14:15-16:18 Supercars – Race 2

How can I watch the Gold Coast 500?

Channel: Fox Sports, Seven Network

Both primary broadcaster Fox Sports and free-to-air partner Seven Network will carry live coverage of the Gold Coast 500.

On Friday the live coverage will be restricted to Fox Sports which will kick off its broadcast at 12pm AEST.

On Saturday the Fox Sports coverage will start at 8:30am AEST followed by the Seven coverage at 12:30am AEST.

Sundays Fox Sports broadcast starts at 8am AEST with Seven on air from 11:30am AEST.

Can I stream the Gold Coast 500?

The Gold Coast 500 will be broadcast live on subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo from Friday through to Sunday.

Free streaming platform 7Plus will carry coverage on Saturday and Sunday.

Viewers outside of Australia and New Zealand can watch via Supercars’ own SuperView service.

Will there be live updates from the Gold Coast?

Speedcafe will provide real-time, live updates from every session of the Gold Coast 500 thanks to Mobil 1.