The state-of-the-art lights system will be in action across the weekend starting with a 90-minute practice session on Friday evening.

That leads into a blockbuster Saturday that culminates with a 200-kilometre race held under lights.

The grid for that race will be set by a qualifying session followed by a Top 10 Shootout.

The format is almost identical on the Sunday, however the race starts in the late afternoon and leads into the evening rather than being purely under lights.

The form is hard is to read heading into the weekend given Triple Eight struggled for pace, particularly over a lap, in Townsville.

That means Ford stars Cam Waters, Chaz Mostert and Matt Payne head to Eastern Creek with form on their side.

When is the Supercars Sydney SuperNight?

Track action for the Sydney SuperNight kicks off on Friday with a 90-minute practice session starting at 5pm AEST.

The competitive action begins on Saturday with a 15-minute qualifying session at 2:50pm AEST which will set grid positions 11-24.

The first five rows of the grid will then be determined by a Top 10 Shootout starting at 4:55pm AEST ahead of the first race of the weekend at 7:35pm AEST.

It's an almost identical schedule on the Sunday with qualifying at 12:05am AEST, the Top 10 Shootout at 1:40pm AEST and the second race at 4:05pm AEST.

How can I watch the Supercars Sydney SuperNight?

Channel: Fox Sports 506

Live coverage of the Sydney SuperNight will be exclusive to Fox Sports across the weekend.

On Friday the live coverage starts at 12:15pm AEST.

On Saturday Fox Sports will carry live coverage from 12pm AEST and on Sunday it starts at 9:30pm AEST.

Can I stream the Supercars Sydney SuperNight?

The Sydney SuperNight will be broadcast live on subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo.

Viewers outside of Australia and New Zealand can watch via Supercars' own SuperView service.

Will there be live updates from the Supercars Sydney SuperNight?

Speedcafe will provide real-time, live updates from every session of the Sydney SuperNight thanks to Mobil 1.