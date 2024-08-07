The suburban Melbourne circuit will host its 50th endurance race on September 13-15 which will also mark six decades since the first of those 50 races.

That was a six-hour touring car race won by Ralph Sach and Roberto Bussinello in an Alfa Romeo TI Super in 1964.

This year's Sandown 500 could feasibly be the last as well. While Sandown is expected to appear on the Supercars calendar next year, The Bend has been guaranteed a two-driver round, with Supercars yet to decide if three enduros is feasible.

As a result, a sprint round at Sandown remains a possibility.

This year, however, Sandown will continue its tradition as the Bathurst warm-up with co-drivers getting their first competitive laps.

There will be 26 cars on the grid, the 24 regulars as well as the Supercheap Auto/Triple Eight and Matt Chahda Motorsport wildcards.

The schedule includes five practice sessions, three on Friday and two on Saturday, with one of the Friday sessions dedicated to co-drivers.

The grid is then set by a 20-minute qualifying session followed by a Top 10 Shootout on Saturday evening.

There is a 20-minute warm-up on Sunday morning before the Sandown 500 starts at 2:05pm.

2024 Penrite Oil Sandown 500 schedule

All times local (AEST)

Friday September 13

8:10-8:35 Carrera Cup – Practice 1

8:45-9:05 Touring Car Masters – Practice

9:15-9:35 GR Cup – Practice 1

9:50-10:30 Dunlop Series – Practice 1

10:45-11:15 Supercars – Practice 1 (all drivers)

11:35-12:00 Carrera Cup – Practice 2

12:10-12:30 Touring Car Masters – Qualifying

12:45-13:15 Supercars – Practice 2 (co-drivers)

13:30-13:50 GR Cup – Practice 2

14:05-14:45 Dunlop Series – Practice 2

14:55-15:25 Carrera Cup – Qualifying

15:40-16:10 Supercars – Practice 3 (all drivers)

Saturday September 14

8:10-8:25 GR Cup – Qualifying

8:40-9:00 Touring Car Masters – Trophy Race

9:10-9:35 Carrera Cup – Race 1

9:50-10:30 Supercars – Practice 4 (all drivers)

10:50-11:10 GR Cup – Race 1

11:25-11:45 Dunlop Series – Qualifying (Race 1)

12:00-12:40 Supercars – Practice 5 (all drivers)

13:00-13:20 Touring Car Masters – Race 1

13:30-13:55 GR Cup – Race 2

14:10-14:30 Supercars – Qualifying

14:50-15:10 Touring Car Masters – Race 2

15:20-16:05 Carrera Cup – Race 2

16:20-17:00 Dunlop Series – Race 1

17:20-17:50 Supercars – Top 10 Shootout

Sunday September 15

9:20-9:40 Dunlop Series – Qualifying (Race 2)

9:55-10:15 Supercars – Warm-up

10:40-11:00 Touring Car Masters – Race 3

11:10-11:30 GR Cup – Race 3

12:00-12:25 Carrera Cup – Race 3

12:40-13:20 Dunlop Series – Race 2

14:05 Supercars – Race