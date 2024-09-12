The historic Springvale circuit will once again host a two-driver Supercars race in the year that marks six decades since its first significant enduro.

That was back in 1964 when Ralph Sach and Roberto Bussinello won a six-hour touring car race in an Alfa Romeo.

Adding to the significance of this year’s milestone is the uncertainty of Sandown’s Supercars future, given The Bend is already locked in for a 500-kilometre, two-driver race next year.

Even a sprint round at Sandown is a question mark as Supercars squabbles with its teams over whether there will be 12 or 13 events on the schedule next year.

With all that in mind, victory at Sandown this weekend could carry historical significance.

So who heads there best-placed for victory?

Form has been tough to read this year with performance tending to differ circuit to circuit. It wasn’t until last time out in Tasmania that both manufacturers won on the same weekend.

Sandown has been a happy hunting ground for Triple Eight in the past, with Broc Feeney and Jamie Whincup heading there as the reigning winners.

Will Brown and Scott Pye are likely to be well-placed too, although with Brown leading the series, risk management could be factor across the next two races where so many points can be lost at once.

Ford teams Walkinshaw Andretti United and Tickford Racing both head to Sandown in good form and with formidable lead pairs in Chaz Mostert/Lee Holdsworth (WAU) and Cam Waters/James Moffat (Tickford).

The field is wide open though with combos such as Matt Payne/Garth Tander, Nick Percart/Dylan O’Keeffe, Brodie Kostecki/Todd Hazelwood, Andre Heimgartner/Declan Fraser all capable of winning – among many others.

2024 Penrite Oil Sandown 500 schedule

All times AEST

Friday September 13

8:15-8:35 Touring Car Masters – Practice

8:45-9:05 GR Cup – Practice 1

9:15-9:40 Carrera Cup – Practice 1

9:50-10:30 Dunlop Series – Practice 1

10:45-11:15 Supercars – Practice 1 (all drivers)

11:35-11:55 Touring Car Masters – Qualifying

12:05-12:30 Carrera Cup – Practice 2

12:45-13:15 Supercars – Practice 2 (co-drivers)

13:30-13:50 GR Cup – Practice 2

14:05-14:45 Dunlop Series – Practice 2

14:55-15:25 Carrera Cup – Qualifying

15:40-16:10 Supercars – Practice 3 (all drivers)

Saturday September 14

8:15-8:30 GR Cup – Qualifying

8:45-9:05 Touring Car Masters – Trophy Race

9:15-9:40 Carrera Cup – Race 1

9:55-10:35 Supercars – Practice 4 (all drivers)

10:55-11:15 GR Cup – Race 1

11:30-11:50 Dunlop Series –Qualifying (Race 1)

12:05-12:45 Supercars – Practice 5 (all drivers)

13:05-13:25 Touring Car Masters – Race 1

13:35-14:00 GR Cup – Race 2

14:15-14:35 Supercars – Qualifying

14:55-15:40 Carrera Cup – Race 2

15:50-16:10 Touring Car Masters – Race 2

16:25-17:05 Dunlop Series – Race 1

17:25-17:55 Supercars – Top 10 Shootout

Sunday September 15

9:20-9:40 Dunlop Series – Qualifying (Race 2)

9:55-10:15 Supercars – Warm-up

10:40-11:00 Touring Car Masters – Race 3

11:10-11:30 GR Cup – Race 3

12:00-12:25 Carrera Cup – Race 3

12:40-13:20 Dunlop Series – Race 2

14:05 Supercars – Race