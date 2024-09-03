Tickford Racing has announced its long-expected pairings of Cam Waters/James Moffat and Thomas Randle/Tyler Everingham ahead of a test at Winton today.

It marks Moffat's fourth year alongside Waters while Everingham is also familiar to Tickford, having co-driven its Declan Fraser entry last year.

Tickford's downsizing from four cars to two ahead of 2024 left no room for its other two 2023 co-drivers, Zak Best and Garry Jacobson, who have missed out on seats.

Tickford CEO Simon Brookhouse said he's thrilled with the team's endurance line-up.

“James brings experience that is crucial in these events, while Tyler's speed and determination are fantastic additions to the team,” he said.

“We're confident they'll be highly competitive at Sandown and Bathurst.”

Waters won the 2017 Sandown 500 alongside Richie Stanaway but is still searching for a Bathurst breakthrough.

He finished on the Great Race podium on three consecutive occasions from 2020, before failing to finish last year after Moffat crashed heavily.

Moffat, the son of four-time Bathurst winner Allan, also has three Bathurst podiums without a win, having earlier finished second with Nissan Motorsport in 2014.

Preparations for the Supercars endurance races are in full swing today with testing at both Winton and Queensland Raceway.

The only squad not testing is PremiAir Racing, which has elected to have its test until after the Sandown 500, which takes place September 13-15.

2024 Supercars Championship driver/co-driver line-up

No Team Primary driver Co-driver 1 Erebus Motorsport Brodie Kostecki Todd Hazelwood 99 Erebus Motorsport Jack Le Brocq Jayden Ojeda 88 Triple Eight Race Engineering Broc Feeney Jamie Whincup 87 Triple Eight Race Engineering Will Brown Scott Pye 8 Brad Jones Racing Andre Heimgartner Declan Fraser 12 Brad Jones Racing Jaxon Evans Dean Fiore 14 Brad Jones Racing Bryce Fullwood Jaylyn Robotham 96 Brad Jones Racing Macauley Jones Jordan Boys 11 Dick Johnson Racing Anton De Pasquale Tony D'Alberto 17 Dick Johnson Racing Will Davison Kai Allen 2 Walkinshaw Andretti United Ryan Wood Fabian Coulthard 25 Walkinshaw Andretti United Chaz Mostert Lee Holdsworth 19 Grove Racing Matt Payne Garth Tander 26 Grove Racing Richie Stanaway Dale Wood 18 Team 18 Mark Winterbottom Michael Caruso 20 Team 18 David Reynolds Warren Luff 6 Tickford Racing Cameron Waters James Moffat 55 Tickford Racing Thomas Randle Tyler Everingham 31 PremiAir Racing James Golding David Russell 23 PremiAir Racing Tim Slade Cameron McLeod 3 Blanchard Racing Team Aaron Love Aaron Cameron 7 Blanchard Racing Team James Courtney Jack Perkins 888* Triple Eight Craig Lowndes Cooper Murray 118* Matt Chahda Motorsport Matt Chahda Brad Vaughan 4 Matt Stone Racing Cameron Hill Cameron Crick 10 Matt Stone Racing Nick Percat Dylan O'Keeffe

*denotes wildcard entry