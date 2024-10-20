The winning bidder of Lot 2 of the inaugural Motorsport Ministries Charity Auction will stand in the official flag marshal’s box on the start-finish line for this month’s Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500 and wave the chequered flag during the Sunday race on October 27.

The auction is being hosted by Lloyds Auctions and will be a part of the inaugural PIRTEK Legends Night, which will pay tribute to Dick Johnson at the JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort and Spa on Friday October 25 in conjunction with the Gold Coast Boost Mobile 500 weekend.

The auction contains no less than 22 amazing auction items and fans can bid on the items now by clicking here.

The items will remain in place until the PIRTEK Legends Night goes live at 9pm (AEST) on October 25 with Lloyds simulcasting live from the JW Marriott Hotel Ballroom. Meaning you can place your final bids from home or if you are a guest at the dinner.

The online bid for this item is already in excess of $A8000.

The winner and a guest will receive tickets to the weekend event and receive a personal tour of the Repco Supercars Championship pit lane and a team garage – which is normally not accessible by regular ticketholders.

The winner will be personally escorted to the finish-line stand and will have the chance to watch three or four laps of the race from one of the best seats in the house before waving the chequered flag.

On top of that, the winner will get to keep the chequered flag, have it personally signed by the top three place-getters in the Sunday race and have their photo taken with the winner on the official podium, according to Supercars CEO, Shane Howard.

“Motorsport Ministries have done an amazing job in Australian motorsport for almost four decades and we have enjoyed the organisation being a part of Supercars from the beginning,” said Howard.

“The PIRTEK Legends night and inaugural Motorsport Ministries charity auction is a terrific concept and one which we are delighted to have as part of the Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500 weekend.

“When we put our heads together to come up with a unique item for the auction we thought there would not be too many things cooler than waving the chequered flag on the Sunday race and then heading to the podium for a meet and greet with the winners.

“We hope the fans see the real unique opportunity with this auction item and dig deep for a great cause.”

PIRTEK Legend’s Night coordinator, Brett “Crusher Murray”, says that Supercars have been welcomed supporters for the inaugural charity event.

“The Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500 has been one of the real jewels in the crown of Supercars for more than three decades and it is great that the inaugural PIRTEK Legends Night and charity auction have been welcomed as part of this year’s festivities,” said Murray.

“It has been great to have several Supercar teams acknowledge the work of Motorsport Ministries by taking a table at the dinner and adding so much when it has come to our charity items.

“We have to thank Shane (Howard) and Supercars for creating the flag-waving opportunity. There is no doubt one lucky fan is going to love it.”

* The winner will need to be able to climb stairs to the flag box on the main straight.

ABOUT THE PIRTEK LEGENDS NIGHT

The inaugural PIRTEK Legends Night and charity auction is being held at the JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort and Spa on Friday, October 25, 2024.

100% of proceeds from all auction items will be donated to Motorsport Ministries, who do an amazing job supporting the motorsport industry at all levels in Australia.

This has been made possible by the generosity of the people and businesses that have donated the incredible list of items and by Lloyds’ generous “premium-free” support of the event.

This on-line auction will go live from the dinner at the JW Marriott Ballroom and will be simulcast on-line by Lloyds Auctions.

The PIRTEK Legends Dinner will pay tribute to Australian Touring Car Legend Dick Johnson, who will be in attendance on the night, along with several other heroes of Australian motorsport.

The Motorsport Ministries Charity Auction will be the biggest motorsport charity of its type ever held in Australia and has attracted an amazing list of items which will appeal to a cross section of motorsport fans and the general public.

