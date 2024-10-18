The Highlands Motorsport Park is a motor racing circuit in Cromwell, Otago, and is a multi-purpose facility which features an incredible 4.100km circuit.

The winning bidder will take home two economy air tickets from their nearest Australian capital city ($500 voucher), three nights twin-share accommodation in Queenstown, car hire and three-laps in Quinn’s amazing Aston Martin Vulcan supercar.

The auction is being hosted by Lloyds Auctions and will be a part of the inaugural PIRTEK Legends Night, which will pay tribute to Dick Johnson at the JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort and Spa on Friday October 25 in conjunction with the Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500 weekend.

Featured Videos

The auction contains no less than 22 amazing auction items and fans can bid on the items now by clicking HERE.

The items will remain in place until the PIRTEK Legends Night goes live at 9pm (AEST) on October 25 with Lloyds simulcasting live from the JW Marriott Ballroom. Meaning you can place your final bids from home or if you are a guest at the dinner.

The Vulcan, one of just 24 ever made, is powered by a 7.0-litre naturally aspirated V12, mounted in an aluminium alloy chassis with a carbon fibre body with a power output of 831 PS (611 kW; 820 hp) at 7,750 rpm and 575 lb ft (780 Nm) of torque at 6,500 rpm. It’s top speed (without the wing) is 335kph (208 mph) and has a 0-60mph time of 2.9 seconds.

With a price tag of $NZD4.2 million it is the most expensive production car ever delivered to New Zealand. The winner and guest will also receive access to the Highlands Museum, drinks in the Private GT Members lounge and a private tour of the “loo with a view”.

Rides in the Vulcan are incredibly rare and are only available through special charity events like the PIRTEK Legends Night.

CLICK HERE to get an idea of what to expect.

Quinn says that the winning bidder on this item is in for the “ride of their lives”.

“We are very proud of what we have built at Highlands and love the chance to show it off,” said Quinn.

“It probably means a little more when we can raise some cash for an organisation like Motorsport Ministries along the way.

“The Vulcan is such an incredible piece of machinery and we know the winning bidder will be stepping out of it with a smile on their face.

“The big bonus is that winner and their guest will also have the chance to see the South Island of New Zealand which is one of the most beautiful places in the world.”

This prize will be taken on dates that are suitable for all stakeholders.

Event coordinator Brett “Crusher” Murray says that he is expecting massive interest in the Highlands Motorsport Park package.

“Tony (Quinn) has done some amazing things as he has continued to build what will be an incredible legacy for motorsport and the automotive industries,” said Murray.

“Highlands Motorsport Park is one of the world’s best facilities and Tony’s donation of this auction item is incredibly generous and one which we believe will create an enormous amount of interest.

“Even better news, is that the winner and their guest will be looked after by Highlands boss Josie Spillane who is one of the best in the business and who has shown genuine excitement about creating something special.”

ABOUT THE PIRTEK LEGENDS NIGHT

Less than 60 tickets remain for the dinner and can be purchased here.

The inaugural PIRTEK Legends Night and charity auction is being held at the JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort & Spa on Friday, October 25, 2024.

100 percent of proceeds from all auction items will be donated to Motorsport Ministries, who do an amazing job supporting the motorsport industry at all levels in Australia.

This has been made possible by the generosity of the people and businesses that have donated the incredible list of items and by Lloyds’ generous “premium-free” support of the event.

This on-line auction will go live from the dinner at the JW Marriott Ballroom and will be simulcast on-line by Lloyds Auctions.

The PIRTEK Legends Dinner will pay tribute to Australian Touring Car Legend Dick Johnson, who will be in attendance on the night, along with several other heroes of Australian motorsport.

AUCTION ITEMS

The Motorsport Ministries Charity Auction will be the biggest motorsport charity of its type ever held in Australia and has attracted an amazing list of items which will appeal to a cross section of motorsport fans and the general public.

CLICK HERE to check out all of the incredible items on offer and start bidding!

1: Brodie Kostecki Gold Coast 500 helmet and branding

2: Wave the chequered flag at the 2024 Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500

3: JW Marriott Gold Coast Resort & Spa – Exclusive Presidential Suite package

4: Scott McLaughlin’s gloves from his first Indycar oval win

5: Two Porsche Track Experiences and Michelin Performance tyres

6: The ultimate karting package and coaching from Patrizicorse

7: 100 tickets in the 2025 Ultimate Indy 500 Motorsport Prize raffle

8: Ride with Craig Lowndes in his 2015 Bathurst-winning Commodore

9: Parramatta Eels corporate box for 10 at CommBank Stadium in 2025

10: Return trip for two to Highlands Motorsport Park in NZ and a ride in an Aston Martin Vulcan

11: Chequered flag signed by all the champions of the V8 era from 1993-2023

12: 2024 Vailo Adelaide 500 weekend corporate tickets, including Crowded House VIP

13: 2025 Three-day on-track ASM corporate and JW Marriott Package at Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500

14: 12-person MCG Superbox in 2025 AFL season

15: Exclusive Cathedral Lodge golf package for 4, Regional Victoria

16: A private VIP Dick Johnson Racing dinner and workshop tour with 2025 team and drivers

17-22: A list of one-off framed images supplied exclusively by six of Australia’s legendary motorsport photographers.

23: Corporate day for 15 people at Norwell Motorplex